May 24, 2024 at 04:30 am EDT

Oceania Healthcare Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 265.46 million compared to NZD 247.18 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 335.41 million compared to NZD 285.97 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 31.47 million compared to NZD 15.45 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.044 compared to NZD 0.022 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.043 compared to NZD 0.022 a year ago.