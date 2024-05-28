CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted

NOTICE OF DISCLOSURE OF NON-AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Pursuant to National-Instrument51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, the interim financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") including International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at As at Notes March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Cash $ 217,015 $ 269,513 Receivables 1,229 6,319 Prepaid expenses and deposits 15,857 13,552 234,101 289,384 Mineral properties 3 44,499,871 44,453,858 Total assets $ 44,733,972 $ 44,743,242 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 323,252 $ 343,279 Due to related parties 7 525,911 475,690 Current portion of advance royalty payable 3 228,148 219,529 Convertible debentures 4 3,787,114 3,449,747 4,864,425 4,488,245 Non-current portion of advance royalty payable 3 445,167 423,652 Total liabilities 5,309,592 4,911,897 Shareholders' equity Share capital 5 62,460,557 62,367,906 Reserves 5 11,344,364 11,334,926 Deficit (34,380,541) (33,871,487) Total shareholders' equity 39,424,380 39,831,345 Total liabilities and shareholders equity $ 44,733,972 $ 44,743,242 Nature of operations and going concern 1 Commitments 6 Subsequent events 9 Approved by the Board: " Steven Dean " Director " Gordon Keep " Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 3

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars except per share and share amounts) Three months ended Three months ended Notes March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Expenses Consulting and management fees 7 $ 73,750 $ 73,750 Directors' fees 7 7,500 7,500 License and insurance 4,420 6,575 Office and general 4,824 5,411 Professional fees 22,975 3,933 Rent 7 2,667 2,667 Share-based compensation 5, 7 9,438 - Transfer agent and regulatory 11,590 6,253 Wages and benefits 7 1,975 2,720 Loss from operations (139,139) (108,809) Other expenses Loss on change in fair value of derivative liabilities 4 (253,524) (988,873) Convertible debenture accretion expense 4 (116,391) (133,175) Total other expenses (369,915) (1,122,048) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (509,054) $ (1,230,857) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 108,027,900 101,246,491 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars except share amounts) Notes Shares Share capital Reserves Deficit Total equity Balance - January 1, 2024 106,517,653 $ 62,367,906 $ 11,334,926 $ (33,871,487) $ 39,831,345 Share-based payments - stock options 5c - - 9,438 - 9,438 Shares issued on settled debenture interest 4 1,544,185 92,651 - - 92,651 Net loss for the period - - - (509,054) (509,054) Balance - March 31, 2024 108,061,838 $ 62,460,557 $ 11,344,364 $ (34,380,541) $ 39,424,380 Shares Share capital Reserves Deficit Total equity Balance - January 1, 2023 99,727,021 $ 61,886,678 $ 11,243,969 $ (33,923,085) $ 39,207,562 Shares issued on settled restricted share units 5b 227,491 18,313 (18,313) - - Shares issued on settled debenture interest 4 2,438,134 187,077 - - 187,077 Net loss for the period - - - (1,230,857) (1,230,857) Balance - March 31, 2023 102,392,646 $ 62,092,068 $ 11,225,656 $ (35,153,942) $ 38,163,782 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 5

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Notes Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Operating activities $ (509,054) $ (1,230,857) Net loss Adjustments for: 5c 9,438 - Share-based payments Loss on change in fair value of derivative liabilities 4 253,524 988,873 Convertible debenture accretion expense 4 116,391 133,175 Net changes in non-cash working capital balances: Receivables 5,500 236 Prepaid expenses and deposits (2,305) 6,344 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 33,541 (10,394) Due to related parties 50,221 56,602 Cash used in operating activities $ (42,744) $ (56,021) Investing activities Mineral property expenditures 3 (9,754) (28,631) Cash used in investing activities (9,754) (28,631) Financing activities Cash used in financing activities - - Change in cash (52,498) (84,652) Cash, beginning of period 269,513 662,818 Cash, end of period $ 217,015 $ 578,166 Non-cash investing and financing activities Accretion of advance royalty payable 30,134 30,134 Settlement of convertible debenture interest 92,651 187,077 Issuance of common shares for settlement of restricted share units - 18,313 Transaction costs recovery on convertible debentures (60,103) - The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 6

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted) NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. ("Oceanic" or the "Company") is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. The Company was incorporated on March 8, 1986 under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. The Company maintains its head office at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 3083, Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's registered/records office is located at 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. Its common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FEO".

The Company acquired a 100% interest in certain mining claims (the "Property") located near Ungava Bay, Québec, Canada, in November 2010. The Company is currently conducting exploration activities on the Property. The Property comprises three project areas: Hopes Advance (also referred to as the "Hopes Advance Project" throughout), Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake, which cover over 33,159 hectares and 795 claim cells with iron formation and are located within 20 to 50 km from tidewater. The Company operates as a single reportable segment, being the exploration of the Property. All of the Company's non-current assets are located in Canada.

While these condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("Interim Financial Statements) have been prepared on the basis that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business as they come due, certain conditions and events result in a material uncertainty casting significant doubt on the validity of this assumption. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company had no revenues and had negative cash flows from operations. As at March 31, 2024, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $34,380,541 and a working capital deficit of $4,630,324.

The Company's ability to continue on a going concern basis for and beyond the next twelve months depends on its ability to successfully raise additional financing for continued operations and for the necessary capital expenditures required to achieve planned principal operations. The Company continues to pursue a number of options to improve its financial capacity, including securing a strategic partner to further advance the Hopes Advance project. While the Company has been successful in the past in obtaining financing, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that such financing will be on terms acceptable to the Company.

These Interim Financial Statements do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities and the reported expenses and statement of financial position classifications that would be necessary were the going concern assumption deemed to be inappropriate, and these adjustments could be material. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

These Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. These Interim Financial Statements do not include all disclosures required by IFRS for annual audited financial statements. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the notes to the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements (the "Annual Financial Statements") as at and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The accounting policies applied in these Interim Financial Statements are the same as those applied in Note 3 of the Company's Annual Financial Statements, except as described below.

In January 2020, the IASB issued Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (Amendments to IAS 1) , which amended IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements ("IAS 1"). The Company accounts for its convertible debentures (Note 4) as derivative liabilities and not as equity instruments. 7

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued) Prior to the amendment, IAS 1 stipulated that the terms of a liability that could, at the option of the counterparty, result in the settlement of the liability by the issue of equity instruments of the Company, did not affect the classification of the liability (as either current or non-current). This stipulation was removed from IAS 1 as part of the amendment and rather the amended IAS 1 focuses on the Company's right to defer settlement (whether by repayment or conversion by the counterparty) for at least twelve months following the relevant reporting date. Prior to the amendment to IAS 1, the Company classified its convertible debentures as non-current liabilities as the maturity dates of these instruments were at least twelve months beyond the relevant reporting dates and the ability of the counterparties to convert the debentures into equity instruments of the Company would not impact the classification under the former IAS 1. However, with the removal of the stipulation (described above) from IAS 1, and because the conversion of the convertible debentures may occur at the sole discretion of the counterparties, the Company is considered to not have the right to defer settlement (by conversion into equity instruments of the Company) for at least 12 months. The amendments became effective January 1, 2024 and were applied retrospectively. As a result of the adoption of the amendments to IAS 1, the Company reclassified the carrying value of its convertible debentures (for both the current and prior periods) from non-current derivative liabilities to current derivative liabilities. These Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value. In addition, these Interim Financial Statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. These Interim Financial Statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiary. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current period. These Interim Financial Statements include the accounts of the Company and its inactive subsidiary incorporated in Canada. These Interim Financial Statements were approved by the board of directors on May 27, 2024. 8

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted) 3. MINERAL PROPERTIES - UNGAVA BAY Acquisition costs Acquisition costs - beginning of period Additions during the period Additional advance royalty payable Accretion of advance royalty payable Acquisition costs - end of period Three months ended Year ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ 20,267,104 $ 20,066,674 - 76,678 30,134 123,752 $ 20,297,238 $ 20,267,104 b) Exploration costs Three months ended Year ended Cumulative exploration costs - beginning of period March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ 24,186,754 $ 24,111,768 Expenditures during the period Permitting and claims 11,475 66,690 Equipment, supplies & rentals 3,000 6,000 Office and accommodation 1,404 1,758 Transportation - 538 Exploration expenditures for the period 15,879 74,986 Cumulative exploration costs - end of period $ 24,202,633 $ 24,186,754 Grand total - mineral properties $ 44,499,871 $ 44,453,858 Under the terms of the acquisition of the Property, the Company must pay advance net smelter royalty ("NSR") payments of $200,000 per year until the commencement of commercial production. The aggregate advance NSR payments will then be credited against all future NSR payments payable from production. The advance NSR payments included in the purchase price represent the present value of advance payments to the royalty holders until the estimated date of commencement of commercial production. A 1% NSR is payable to 154619 Canada Inc. ("154619") and a 1% NSR is payable to SPG Royalties Inc. ("SPG"). The Company discounted the advance NSR payments using a discount rate of 20% per annum, representing the estimated rate of return of similar investments. The advance royalty liability will be accreted up to the date of ultimate NSR advance payment, resulting in an increase to mineral property acquisition costs and the advance royalty payable. The total estimated future undiscounted NSR payments as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $1,050,000. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, accretion of the advance royalty payable totaled $30,134. As at March 31, 2024, the total advance royalty payable was $673,315 (December 31, 2023: $643,181), with $228,148 (December 31, 2023: $219,529) recognized as a current liability and $445,167 (December 31, 2023: $423,652) recognized as a non-current liability. 9