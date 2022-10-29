Oceanic Wind Energy : Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, B.C. - October 28, 2022

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (TSXV-NEX: NKW.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a private placement of up 5,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share and one warrant exerciseable at $0.07 for a period of one year.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may participate in the private placement, thereby making the Offering a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is of the view that the Offering is exempt from the need to obtain minority shareholder approval and a formal valuation as required by MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the Venture Exchange and the fair market value of any units to insiders or the consideration paid by insiders of the Company will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to announcing this private placement as the details of the respective participation is not known.

Oceanic intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, working capital. A finder's fee may be paid pursuant to the policies of the TSX-NEX.

The closing of the private placement is subject to completion of formal documentation and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange - NEX. All securities issued under this private placement will be subject to a four month plus one day statutory hold period.

Investors wishing to participate are encouraged to contact Michael O'Connor for more information on eligibility.

For further information please contact:

Michael O'Connor,President & CEO

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc

Tel: 604-631-4483

Email: moconnor@oceanicwind.ca

