  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Oceanic Wind Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKW.H   CA6752521006

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC.

(NKW.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:09 2022-10-28 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   -9.09%
08:09aOceanic Wind Energy : Announces Private Placement
PU
07:39aOceanic Wind Energy : Announces the Granting of Options
PU
10/26Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. Appoints Peter Pastewka to the Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oceanic Wind Energy : Announces the Granting of Options

10/29/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Vancouver, B.C. - October 27, 2022

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (TSXV-NEX: NKW.H) (the "Company" or "Oceanic") announces the Company granted incentive stock options to certain directors and officers to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,750,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share, will expire on October 26, 2032, and will vest 50% at issue and 50% after 180 days. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Oceanic Wind Energy Inc.
Oceanic is a British Columbia-based renewable energy company. Located on B.C.'s northwest coast, where the wind resource is one of the strongest and most consistent in the world.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc.
Contact: Mike O'Connor, 604-631-4483, moconnor@oceanicwind.ca
Website: www.oceanicwind.ca

Disclaimer

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 11:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2021 0,20 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,95 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wilbur J. Lang CFO, Secretary & VP-Finance & Accounting
Philip G. Hughes Chairman
David Rehn Independent Director
Joseph S. Houssian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC.-58.33%3
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-24.77%22 296
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-45.05%10 678
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-21.92%2 868
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-18.28%2 277
TERNA ENERGY S.A.36.97%2 131