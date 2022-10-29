Oceanic Wind Energy : Announces the Granting of Options

Vancouver, B.C. - October 27, 2022

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (TSXV-NEX: NKW.H) (the "Company" or "Oceanic") announces the Company granted incentive stock options to certain directors and officers to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,750,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share, will expire on October 26, 2032, and will vest 50% at issue and 50% after 180 days. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Oceanic Wind Energy Inc.

Oceanic is a British Columbia-based renewable energy company. Located on B.C.'s northwest coast, where the wind resource is one of the strongest and most consistent in the world.

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc.

Contact: Mike O'Connor, 604-631-4483, moconnor@oceanicwind.ca

Website: www.oceanicwind.ca