OceanPact Serviços Marítimos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

OCEANPACT SERVIÇOS MARÍTIMOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 09.114.805/0001-30

NIRE 333.0031011-8

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

OCEANPACT SERVIÇOS MARÍTIMOS S.A. ( "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and CVM Resolution no. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and to the market in general that, after negotiation with the relevant creditors holding the Debentures of the 1st (first) Issue and the 3rd (third) Issue, the Company obtained a waiver related to the financial covenant (Net Debt / Ebitda) contractually established by the par- ties, as per table below:

For the residual periods, the contracted covenant remained unchanged.

In return, a flat fee corresponding to 0.5% will be paid to the debenture holders on the balance of the Nominal Unit Value of the Debentures calculated on the date of the respective meetings, and the optional purchase by the Company of the debentures in circulation is now allowed as of May 2024 for the 1st issue and December 2024 for the 3rd issue.

The Company clarifies that the negotiation of the financial covenant in question took place in order to increase the safety margin in relation to the covenants, in case of fluctuations in EBITDA and Net Debt.

The Meetings were attended by 90.1% of the debenture holders of the first issue and 98.5% of the debenture holders of the third issue, both in the first call and with the approval of 100% of the debenture holders present.