OceanPact Serviços Marítimos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
12/19/2022 | 04:45pm EST
OCEANPACT SERVIÇOS MARÍTIMOS S.A.
CNPJ/ME nº 09.114.805/0001-30
NIRE 333.0031011-8
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
OCEANPACT SERVIÇOS MARÍTIMOS S.A. ( "Companhia"), em cumprimento ao disposto no §4º do artigo 157 da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada, e no artigo 3º da Resolução CVM nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, após negociação com os credores relevantes titulares das Debêntures da 1ª (primeira) Emissão e da 3ª (terceira) Emissão, a Companhia obtevewaiverrelativo aocovenantfinanceiro (Dívida Líquida / Ebitda) contratualmente estabelecido pelas partes, conforme tabela abaixo:
Covenant Dívida Líquida / EBITDA
Exercício
4T22
1T23
2T23
3T23
findo em:
Anterior
3,00
2,70
2,70
2,70
Novo
3,30
3,00
3,00
3,00
Para os demais períodos, o covenant contratado manteve-se inalterado.
Como contrapartida, será pago aos debenturistas um flat fee correspondente a 0,5% sobre o saldo do Valor Nominal Unitário das Debêntures calculado na data das respectivas assembleias, e a compra facultativa por parte da Companhia das debêntures em circulação passou a ser permitida a partir de maio de 2024 no caso da 1ª emissão e dezembro de 2024 no caso da 3ª emissão.
A Companhia esclarece que a negociação do covenant financeiro em questão se deu a fim de elevar a margem de segurança em relação aos covenants, em caso de oscilações do EBITDA e da Dívida Líquida.
As Assembleias contaram com o comparecimento de 90,1% dos debenturistas da primeira emissão e de 98,5% dos debenturistas da terceira emissão, ambas em primeira chamada e com a aprovação de 100% dos debenturistas presentes.
Rio de Janeiro, 19 de dezembro de 2022.
OceanPact Serviços Marítimos S.A.
Eduardo de Toledo
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
OCEANPACT SERVIÇOS MARÍTIMOS S.A.
CNPJ/ME No. 09.114.805/0001-30
NIRE 333.0031011-8
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
OCEANPACT SERVIÇOS MARÍTIMOS S.A. ( "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and CVM Resolution no. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and to the market in general that, after negotiation with the relevant creditors holding the Debentures of the 1st (first) Issue and the 3rd (third) Issue, the Company obtained a waiver related to the financial covenant (Net Debt / Ebitda) contractually established by the par- ties, as per table below:
For the residual periods, the contracted covenant remained unchanged.
In return, a flat fee corresponding to 0.5% will be paid to the debenture holders on the balance of the Nominal Unit Value of the Debentures calculated on the date of the respective meetings, and the optional purchase by the Company of the debentures in circulation is now allowed as of May 2024 for the 1st issue and December 2024 for the 3rd issue.
The Company clarifies that the negotiation of the financial covenant in question took place in order to increase the safety margin in relation to the covenants, in case of fluctuations in EBITDA and Net Debt.
The Meetings were attended by 90.1% of the debenture holders of the first issue and 98.5% of the debenture holders of the third issue, both in the first call and with the approval of 100% of the debenture holders present.
Rio de Janeiro, December 19th, 2022.
OceanPact Serviços Marítimos S.A.
Eduardo de Toledo
Chief Financial Officer and Investors Relations Officer
Oceanpact Servicos Maritimos SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 21:44:35 UTC.