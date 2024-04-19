

Clarification of Details Regarding Oceansix's Engagement with RB Milestone Group LLC

Following our April 11 announcement regarding our engagement with RB Milestone Group LLC for investor relations services, we are issuing this update to clarify the anticipated costs, the start date of services, and details concerning the notice of termination.

Tel Aviv, Israel, April, 19, 2024 – Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. (the “Company” or “Oceansix”) (Canada-TSXV: OSIX, US-OTCQB: AKMYF, Frankfurt-FSE: 5FC0), announces further clarity on the Company’s engagement with the US-based corporate communications firm, RB Milestone Group LLC (“RBMG”). RBMG is to provide the Company with investor relations services including corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals. Oceansix engaged RBMG for a period of 12 months starting March 11, 2024 at a cost of US$24,375 per quarter. Either party can terminate following the first three months with a 60-day notice period. RBMG is at arm’s length to the Company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

About RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)

Founded in 2009, RBMG is an award winning US-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory and has offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG’s US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including, but not limited to, Cleantech, Consumer Goods, Fintech, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Professional Services, Renewable Energy, and Technology. To learn more about RBMG please visit: www.rbmilestone.com

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth’s burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funnelled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Best regards

Elad Hameiri, CEO | +34 673 435 571 oceansix future paths Ltd

Investor Relations

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG) oceansix@ rbmilestone.com