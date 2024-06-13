

oceansix Future Paths to Host Live Corporate Introduction Webinar on June 20th at 11am ET

Tel Aviv, Israel – June 13, 2024 – oceansix Future Paths Ltd. ("oceansix" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative product engineering of sustainable solutions utilizing proprietary waste-to-product recycling technology and a reusable packaging solution called RePack to disrupt the e-commerce packaging industry is delighted to announce that the Company’s CEO, Elad Hameiri, will be presenting a live webinar introducing the Company’s story. This session will include an overview of oceansix's portfolio of sustainable solutions and details on the recently announced strategic acquisition of RePack.

Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to join the webinar by registering through the link provided below.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, June 20th, 2024

Time: 11 am ET/ 17:00 CEST

Registration: Webinar link

Have Questions?

Management will be available to answer questions live during the webinar. Participants can submit their questions in advance using the registration form linked above.

We look forward to your participation in this informative session.

About oceansix

oceansix is a global innovator focused on sustainable solutions through waste-to-product technology. With operations spanning multiple continents, the Company is dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability while delivering economic growth and shareholder value.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix Future Paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange's policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.