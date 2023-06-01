EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel

oceansix future paths Ltd. welcomes new CEO Elad Hameiri



01.06.2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST

oceansix future paths Ltd. welcomes new CEO Elad Hameiri

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 1, 2023 – oceansix future paths Ltd. (“the Company“ or “oceansix“) is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

The Company is pleased to welcome Elad Hameiri (43) as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 1, 2023. Elad will serve as CEO for oceansix Group. Elad is an experienced business development executive with strong strategic online marketing skills and online sales background. In the past 15 years he was leading startups, and teams to surpass their goals and has negotiated and executed blue-chip deals with large multinational enterprises. The interim CEO, Ami Krupic, will resign after Elad's appointment. The Company thanks Ami for his effective commitment and his dedication - thanks to and with him, important milestones were achieved.

In his previous position as a Managing Director at E.ON Israel, Elad was responsible for empowering E.ON’s brand as a strategic player in the global energy transition era. Elad was also spearheading E.ON’s open innovation activities in the Israeli startup ecosystem; by piloting and scaling Israeli tech providers into E.ON’s business units, investing in new technologies and market researches, and support E.ON’s portfolio companies growing faster by utilizing E.ON’s platform and networks.

Prior to E.ON Elad served as:

Director of Business Development & Growth of Innogy Innovation Hub – later acquired by E.ON

CEO of QBO Services - a startup which developed virtual mobile trading platform

VP&COO of Somoto Ltd. (TASE: SMTO) - a Tel Aviv based publicly traded media agency

Elad holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics & Business Management, from the Tel Aviv-Yafo Academic College and was a member of the college's Excellence Program.

Elad will represent the Company to all stakeholders and implement oceansix' strategic goals to drive the operational business of the Company sustainably and effectively. With him oceansix drives sustainable progress by creating innovative solutions that promote environmental, social and economic well-being for future generations.

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth’s burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

