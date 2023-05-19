Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTEC   US6755071072

OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.

(OTEC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:48:50 2023-05-18 pm EDT
10.73 USD   -0.28%
06:12aOceantech Acquisitions I : Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination - Form 8-K
PU
05/10Oceantech Acquisitions I : Addition of Approximate Price Per Share in Connection with Redemptions - Form 8-K
PU
05/10Oceantech Acquisitions I Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
OceanTech Acquisitions I : Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination - Form 8-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

New York - May 18, 2023 - OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OTEC/OTECU OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, the Company and its sponsor, Aspire Acquisition LLC (the "Sponsor"), entered into an unsecured, interest-free promissory note (the "Loan"), under which the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company up to $360,000 for up to twelve 1-month extensions of the time the Company has to complete its initial business combination under its charter (the "Extensions"). In connection with the Extensions, the Company would be required to deposit into its trust account held for public shareholders $30,000 for each 1-month extension (the "Extension Payments").

The Company also announced that it filed an amendment (the "Amendment") to its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2023 (the "Extension Proxy"). The Amendment amends and restates in its entirety the Extension Proxy for the purposes of (i) revising the Extension Amendment Proposal (as defined therein) to clarify the requirements for the Extension Payments and that the Loan will fund the Extension Payments, and (ii) setting the approximate price per share to be paid for redemptions at $10.82 per share. Other than the foregoing, no other changes have been made to the Extension Proxy.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Lena Cati

The Equity Group, Inc.

(212) 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Oceantech Acquisitions I Corp. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1,96 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.
Duration : Period :
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Surendra Ajjarapu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis P. Knuettel Chief Financial Officer
Michael L. Peterson Independent Director
Donald G. Fell Independent Director
Venkatesh Srinivasan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.1.80%140
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.22%62 098
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.96%24 977
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA2.28%11 409
LIFCO AB (PUBL)35.57%10 137
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-6.81%9 992
