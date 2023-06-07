Advanced search
    OTEC   US6755071072

OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.

(OTEC)
10.94 USD   +0.88%
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Announces Redemption of Shares

06/07/2023 | 09:30am EDT
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (“OceanTech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OTEC/OTECU/OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on May 30, 2023, at the special meeting of the stockholders of the Company, holders of 1,035,788 shares of Class A common stock of the Company (the “Redeeming Stockholders”) exercised the right to redeem such shares. On June 2, 2023, the Company made cash payments to the Redeeming Stockholders totaling $11,233,820 representing approximately $10.84 per share. Following such payments to the Redeeming Stockholders, the Company’s trust account had a balance of approximately $8,814,443.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

OceanTech is a blank check company formed for the purposes of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on companies in the technology industry. The Company is sponsored by Aspire Acquisition LLC.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1,96 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,1 M 49,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Surendra Ajjarapu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis P. Knuettel Chief Financial Officer
Michael L. Peterson Independent Director
Donald G. Fell Independent Director
Venkatesh Srinivasan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.0.00%49
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.37%61 947
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.31%23 635
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.12.19%11 071
LIFCO AB (PUBL)32.87%9 622
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY0.78%7 709
