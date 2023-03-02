Advanced search
    OTEC   US6755071072

OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.

(OTEC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:03:55 2023-02-28 pm EST
10.65 USD   +0.57%
05:54pOceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination
BU
02/06Oceantech Acquisitions I Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Oceantech Acquisitions I Corp. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

03/02/2023 | 05:54pm EST
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (“OceanTech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OTEC / OTECU / OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it caused to be deposited $125,000 into the Company’s Trust account for its public stockholders, representing $0.067 per public share, allowing the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by one month from March 2, 2023 to April 2, 2023 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the fourth of six-monthly extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 3,13 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Adir Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Payne Chairman
Ofer Oz Chief Technology Officer
Kenneth Hickling Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.1.04%139
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)7.82%59 993
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.81%23 275
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.95%12 134
HAL TRUST4.00%11 800
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.18%10 768