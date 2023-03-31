Advanced search
    OTEC   US6755071072

OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.

(OTEC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:13:19 2023-03-31 pm EDT
10.70 USD   +0.19%
04:07pOceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination
BU
07:59aOCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/13Oceantech Acquisitions I Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

03/31/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (“OceanTech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OTEC/OTECU / OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on March 28, 2023 it caused to be deposited $125,000 into the Company’s Trust account for its public stockholders, representing $0.067 per public share, allowing the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by one month from April 2, 2023 to May 2, 2023 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the fifth of six-monthly extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 3,13 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.
Duration : Period :
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Surendra Ajjarapu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis P. Knuettel Chief Financial Officer
Michael L. Peterson Director
Donald G. Fell Director
Venkatesh Srinivasan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANTECH ACQUISITIONS I CORP.0.00%139
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.33%61 120
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%23 712
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.10%11 921
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.62%10 450
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.79%9 676
