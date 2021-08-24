Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. OCI International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    329   KYG6706E1061

OCI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(329)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OCI International : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

08/24/2021 | 04:44am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

OCI International Holdings Limited published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 127 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2020 -19,6 M -2,51 M -2,51 M
Net cash 2020 197 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -86,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 029 M 774 M 774 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,18x
EV / Sales 2020 15,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
Guang Ze Wu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suk Ping Lam Chief Financial Officer
Shu Ge Jiao Non-Executive Chairman
Tat Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Siu Lun Tso Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED173.47%774
BLACKROCK, INC.27.11%139 589
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.69%87 111
UBS GROUP AG21.97%57 604
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.42.33%48 898
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)25.64%46 024