OCI International : (1) APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2) RE-DESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(1) APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN AND

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND

(2) RE-DESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that with effect from 8 March 2021:

(1) Mr. Jiao Shuge, alias Jiao Zhen, has been appointed as the Chairman and non-executive Director; and

(2) Mr. Wu Guangze has been re-designated as an executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of OCI International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jiao Shuge, alias Jiao Zhen ("Mr. Jiao") has been appointed as the Chairman and non-executive Director with effect from 8 March 2021.

The biography of Mr. Jiao is set out below:

Mr. Jiao Shuge ( ೊዓტ ), alias Jiao Zhen ( ೊቤ ), aged 55, Mr. Jiao received a Master degree in Engineering from the No. 2 Research Institute of Ministry of Aeronautics and Astronautics ( ঘ٤ঘ˂ʈุ௅ୋɚ޼Ӻ৫ ) and a Bachelor degree in Mathematics from Shandong University ( ʆ؇ɽኪ ).

Mr. Jiao is currently a director and chief executive officer of CDH China Management Company Limited. Mr. Jiao has a broad range of experience serving as director of various listed companies. Mr. Jiao is a non-executive director from February 2004 to April 2012 and as an independent non-executive director since April 2012 of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (stock code: 2319.HK), a non-executive director from April 2006 and as the deputy chairman from November 2016 to August 2018 of WH Group Limited (stock code: 0288.HK), the chairman and non-executive director of Mabpharm Limited (stock code: 2181.HK) since July 2018, and an independent non-executive of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (stock code: 1055.HK) since June 2015, all of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Mr. Jiao also serves as a director of Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd. ( ئیᕐිҳ༟೯ٰ࢝΅Ϟ ࠢʮ̡ ) (stock code: 000895.SZ) since August 2012, a director of Hainan Poly Pharm Co. Ltd. ( ऎی౷лՓ䕥ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) (stock code: 300630.SZ) since June 2015 and was a director of Joyoung Company Limited ( ɘජٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) (stock code: 002242.SZ) from September 2007 to April 2020, all of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Jiao is also the chairman and executive director of Ningbo Akin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd ( ྐྵتԭᎀཥɿ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) since March 2016, a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations. He served as the vice general manager of the direct investment department of China International Capital Corporation Ltd. ( ʕ਷਷ყږፄϞࠢʮ̡ ) from December 1995 to August 2002.

Mr. Jiao was a director of the following dissolved companies prior to their respective dissolution:

Name of companyPlace of incorporationNature of businessMeans of dissolutionDate of dissolutionReasons of dissolution

Dinghui Solar Energy (Hong Kong) Limited Beijing Yuanbo Hengrui

Hong Kong

Investment holding

Deregistration

11 November 2016

Cessation of business

PRC

Investment advisory Deregistration

10 January 2018

Cessation of business

Investment Advisory

Co., Ltd ( ̏ԯʩ௹㛬๿ ҳ༟ᚥਪϞࠢʮ̡) Beijing Jingcheng Century Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd ( ̏ԯ౻ᆋ˰ߏ௴ุ ҳ༟၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡) Tianjin Shenghe Investment Advisory Co., Ltd

PRC

Venture capital managementDeregistration

14 August 2017

Cessation of businessPRC

Investment advisory Deregistration

5 December 2014

Cessation of business

( ˂ݵସΥҳ༟ፔ༔ Ϟࠢʮ̡)

Yangpu Weihua Investment Co., Ltd ( ݱऌਃശҳ༟ Ϟࠢʮ̡)

PRC

InvestmentDeregistration

18 March 2014

Cessation of business

Mr. Jiao confirmed that the above companies were solvent at the time when they were dissolved by way of deregistration. Mr. Jiao confirmed that there was no wrongful act on his part leading to the dissolution of above companies, and he is not aware of any actual or potential claim that has been or will be made against him as a result of the dissolution.

Mr. Jiao has entered into a service contract with the Company for his appointment as a non-executive Director for a term of three years. He will be subject to retirement and re-election at the next following general meeting and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Jiao does not receive any remuneration, including director fee, salary, bonus and allowance for his appointment as a non-executive Director.

Save for the information set out above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Jiao

(i) does not hold any position with the Company and any subsidiaries of the Company;

(ii) does not hold any other directorships in the last three years in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities markets in Hong Kong or overseas; (iii) does not have any other relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (the latter two terms as respectively defined in the Listing Rules; (iv) does not have any other interests or is not deemed to have any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "SFO"); and (v) is not aware of any matters in relation to his appointment that are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to express a warmest welcome to Mr. Jiao in joining the Company.

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The Board also announces that Mr. Wu Guangze ("Mr. Wu"), the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO"), has also been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 8 March 2021.

The biography of Mr. Wu is set out below:

Mr. Wu Guangze, aged 43, was appointed as the CEO in December 2020 and he is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He obtained a Master of Science degree from the University of Reading in 2001 and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Hertfordshire in 2000. Mr. Wu is the managing partner of China Consumer Capital Partners Limited ("CCC") since 2010. He has over 14 years of experience in international investment banking and private equity investment. He is familiar with regulations in China and international capital market and well-versed in the consumer and retail sectors in China with strong fund operating experience. As the managing partner of CCC, Mr. Wu is experienced in formulation of funds, merger and acquisition, and follow by the execution of his strategic plan, the corporate value was enhanced. Projects led by Mr. Wu include Wumart Stores, Dmall, B&Q China, NP Entertainment, YL Entertainment & Sports, Linekong Interactive, Womai COFOC, C.Banner, Benlai, Mixblu, Etonkids, etc. Prior to joining CCC, he was a vice president of Deutsche Bank Hong Kong's Investment Banking Department from 2006 to 2009 when he was a key member of the consumer industry group and led IPOs of several well-known consumer goods companies.

Mr. Wu was a non-executive director of C. banner International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1028.HK) from June 2016 June to April 2018, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wu directly holds 16,000,000 shares of the Company.

Mr. Wu has entered into a service contract with the Company for his appointment as the executive Director and the CEO for a term of three years. He will be subject to retirement and re-election at the next following general meeting and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Wu is entitled to a remuneration of HK$2,640,000 per annum plus discretionary bonus, which has been proposed by the remuneration committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to his background, experience, duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market conditions.

Save for the information set out above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wu (i) does not hold any other position with the Company and any subsidiaries of the Company; (ii) does not hold any other directorships in the last three years in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities markets in Hong Kong or overseas; (iii) does not have any other relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (the latter two terms as respectively defined in the Listing Rules; (iv) does not have any other interests or is not deemed to have any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; and (v) is not aware of any matters in relation to his appointment that are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

