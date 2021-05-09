Log in
OCI N.V.

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC invites banks to pitch for bookrunner roles for drilling unit IPO-sources

05/09/2021 | 03:56am EDT
DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has invited investment banks to pitch for bookrunner roles for the initial public offering of its drilling unit, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The oil giant invited a handful of international and local banks to take part in the process of the public share sale of ADNOC Drilling, which is due later this month, they said.

ADNOC is planning to take the unit public in the third quarter, they added. One of the sources previously said ADNOC could raise at least $1 billion from the share sale.

ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Sunday.

ADNOC Drilling owns and operates a large fleet of rigs, including 75 onshore rigs, 20 offshore jackup rigs, and 11 well water rigs, according to its website.

The drilling business is critical for ADNOC’s upstream operations, helping the oil company reach its production targets.

ADNOC Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber has been chief architect of the transformation strategy the company embarked on more than four years ago, building an investment team to monetise assets and raise funds from international private equity groups.

It is also planning to float Fertiglobe, a fertiliser joint venture with Dutch-listed chemical producer OCI later this year. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC 2.38% 4.74 End-of-day quote.26.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 68.2 Delayed Quote.32.01%
OCI COMPANY LTD. -0.41% 121000 End-of-day quote.30.11%
OCI N.V. -0.71% 22.22 Real-time Quote.41.35%
WTI -0.07% 64.833 Delayed Quote.34.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 247 M - -
Net income 2021 422 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 5 668 M 5 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 642
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart OCI N.V.
Duration : Period :
OCI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 27,55 $
Last Close Price 27,03 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ahmed K. El-Hoshy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hassan Hussam Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Executive Co-Chairman
Michael L. Bennett Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Sipko N. Schat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCI N.V.41.35%5 664
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.33%96 790
AIR LIQUIDE6.73%82 179
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.11%52 036
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.24.44%38 136
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.9.05%33 373