Fertiglobe joint venture of OCI-ADNOC plans IPO of 13.8% stake

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) and chemical producer OCI N.V. plan an initial
public offering of 13.8% of the shares in fertiliser joint
venture Fertiglobe on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX),
the joint venture said on Tuesday.
The deal will be the first onshore listing of a free zone
company in the UAE, it added.
Euronext-listed OCI, which is backed by Egyptian billionaire
businessman Nassef Sawiris, is expected to retain a majority of
the company, while ADNOC is seen indirectly owning 36.2% after
the IPO, Fertiglobe said in a statement.
Fertiglobe was founded in 2019 after OCI and ADNOC combined
their ammonia and urea assets, with OCI holding 58% and ADNOC
the remaining 42%.
In April, sources told Reuters the two companies were
weighing an IPO of Fertiglobe, which they said could raise at
least $1 billion.
Shares will be offered to retail investors in the United
Arab Emirates and qualified institutional investors in other
countries as well.
The share price will be decided after a bookbuilding
process, and the offering size could be amended at any time
before pricing.
The UAE has both onshore and offshore jurisdictions,
including the financial centres Abu Dhabi Global Markets and
Dubai International Financial Centre, both with legal systems
modelled on the English one.
In August, ADNOC said it had agreed, in partnership with
Fertiglobe, to sell blue ammonia to Idemitsu in Japan for its
refining and petrochemicals operations.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)