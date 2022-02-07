OCI N : ADQ and Alpha Dhabi Holding Sign Definitive Agreements to Create a Strategic Alliance through Acquisition of 15% of the OCI Methanol Group

Press Release
Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 7 February 2022
OCI N.V., ADQ and Alpha Dhabi Holding Sign Definitive Agreements to Create a Strategic Alliance through Acquisition of 15% of the OCI Methanol Group
OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced the signing of definitive legal agreements for a strategic alliance with two leading global investors, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Alpha Dhabi Holding, positioning the OCI Methanol Group to be able to pursue future growth initiatives in hydrogen-based applications, including fuel.
Under the terms of the agreements, ADQ and Alpha Dhabi Holding will acquire a 15% stake in the OCI Methanol Group for a total consideration of US$375 million. As part of the alliance, OCI Methanol Group will be incorporated as an ADGM company in Abu Dhabi.
The transaction bolsters OCI's positioning for future growth initiatives in the global transition to a hydrogen economy and focus on clean methanol as a fuel for the future with hydrogen as the primary feedstock. Methanol is a fundamental enabler of the hydrogen economy and is one of the most efficient fuels that will be key to decarbonizing the marine industry in particular.
OCI Methanol Group benefits from several strategic advantages that enable it to capture rising global demand for clean fuels. The Group has already been a pioneer in developing clean methanol, supplying clean methanol to blue chip customers in various industries including the transportation industry. It is also the only producer with facilities and extensive distribution and storage capabilities in the United States and Europe, which are located near major inland demand centers or on major global shipping lanes next to key bunkering hubs.
1
Press Release
About OCI N.V.
OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) is a leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products providing low carbon fertilizers, fuels, and feedstock to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers around the world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises approximately 16.2 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid, melamine, and other products. OCI has more than 3,600 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.
About OCI Methanol
OCI Methanol is a global leader in methanol with an established and globally diversified production, trading and distribution platform, with top market positions in the United States and Europe, and with a proportionate capacity of approximately 3 million metric tons. OCI Methanol is also the pioneer and global leader in bio-methanol, which is produced at its methanol facilities in the Netherlands and the United States. It is also one of the global leaders in low-carbon methanol and green methanol.
About ADQ
Established in Abu Dhabi in 2018, ADQ is one of the region's largest holding companies with investments locally and internationally. Both an asset owner and investor, ADQ's broad portfolio of major enterprises span key sectors of a diversifi ed economy, including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi's government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.
For more information, visit adq.ae or write to media@adq.ae. You can also follow ADQ on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Alpha Dhabi Holding
UAE based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), was established in 2008 and listed on ADX in June 2021 to become one of the fastest growing international holding companies. With over 60 companies under its umbrella, ADH has investments across five main business verticals of Construction, Industries, Healthcare, Hospitality and Partners.
ADH is a strategic contributor to the Abu Dhabi and wider UAE economy, with interests in leading subsidiaries including Pure Health, Trojan Group, and National Marine Dredging Company. ADH is also a major shareholder in Aldar Properties and Al Qudra Holding. With over 45,000 employees, ADH is resolute in its intention to become the market leader in all business sectors in which it is present, with outstanding leadership and an intelligent investment attitude towards both businesses and human capital.
2