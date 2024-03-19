OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), a global producer and distributor of hydrogen products providing fertilizers, fuels, and feedstock to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers around the world, today convened an extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) to be held on 25 April 2024.

The purpose of the EGM is to request shareholder approval for (i) the divestment of OCI's entire equity stake of 50% plus 1 share in the share capital of Fertiglobe Plc to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company P.J.S.C. (ADNOC) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ADNOC Fertilisers (the "Transaction"); and (ii) the payment of an extraordinary interim cash distribution of EUR 4.50 per share, subject to the completion of the Transaction, through a repayment of capital or, at the election of the shareholder, as a payment from the profit reserve, subject to Dutch Dividend Withholding tax . This will result in a distribution to shareholders scheduled for July 2024, subject to a statutory two-month creditor opposition period.

The Board unanimously supports the Transaction, including the capital repayment. The convening notice and other materials regarding the EGM are available at www.oci-global.com.