    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:07:04 2023-03-20 am EDT
28.20 EUR   -4.21%
OCI N : EGM February 2023 Voting Results

03/20/2023 | 04:17am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 16 February 2023

Summary of voting results at the OCI N.V. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today, 16 February 2023.

A total of 179,294,733 shares were present or represented at this meeting. These shares represent approximately

85.21% of the votes that can be cast at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The voting item was approved as follows:

Agenda Item

For

Against

Abstain

1.

Opening and announcements

2.

Two proposals to amend the Articles of Association to facilitate a

capital repayment in connection with the H2 2022 distribution (one

178,927,992

1,109

365,632

combined voting item)

3.

Close of the Extraordinary General Meeting

Further information on the H2 2022 Distribution

Pursuant to the proposals adopted under agenda item 2, OCI will make a distribution to shareholders in the amount EUR 3.50 per share as a repayment of capital.

Creditor opposition period

Pursuant to Dutch law, the reduction of capital is subject to a formal procedure. This procedure entails customary filings with the Dutch Trade Register and observation of a two-month creditor opposition period as described in Section 2:100 of the Dutch Civil Code. Under the provisions of Section 2:100 of the Dutch Civil Code, creditors may lodge objections to the capital reduction within a period of two months following the announcement of the filing of the resolution to reduce the share capital with the Dutch Trade Register.

The amendments to the Articles of Association as resolved upon under agenda item 2 effecting the capital reduction may only be implemented after such two-month creditor opposition period has lapsed, provided that no creditor objections have been received by the Amsterdam District Court or, in the event objections have been received, after such opposition has been withdrawn, resolved or lifted by an enforceable court order by the relevant court in the Netherlands. The amendments of the Articles of Association, as well as the H2 2022 distribution will only take place thereafter.

The ex-dividend and record date for the distribution will be confirmed following the creditor opposition period, which is expected to lapse on 17 April 2023. In case of no objections, the ex-dividend date is expected to be 20 April 2023, the record date 21 April 2023, and payment date 26 April 2023.

1

PRESS RELEASE

About OCI N.V.

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) is a leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products providing low carbon fertilizers, fuels, and feedstock to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers around the world. OCI's production

capacity spans four continents and comprises approximately 16.3 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid, melamine, and other products. OCI has more than 3,850 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.

Learn more about OCI at www.oci.nl. You can also follow OCI on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For additional information contact:

OCI N.V. Investor Relations:

Hans Zayed

Director

Email: hans.zayed@oci.nl

Tel: +31 (0) 6 18 251 367

For additional information on OCI:

www.oci.nl

OCI stock symbols: OCI / OCI.NA / OCI.AS

Honthorststraat 19

1071 DC Amsterdam

The Netherlands

2

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
