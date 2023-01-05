Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  OCI N.V.
  News
  Summary
    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:19 2023-01-05 am EST
30.92 EUR   +0.72%
02:58aOci N : NV Confirms 3.50 Per Share Cash Distribution with respect to H2 2022
2022Oci N : Amsterdam
2022Fertiliser producer Fertiglobe refinances $900-million loan
OCI N : NV Confirms 3.50 Per Share Cash Distribution with respect to H2 2022

01/05/2023 | 02:58am EST
Press Release

Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 5 January 2023

OCI NV Confirms €3.50 Per Share Cash Distribution with respect to H2 2022

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced it confirms a semi-annual cash distribution with respect to H2 2022 of €3.50 per share (or c.$780 million at current exchange rates, consisting of a $200 million base return of capital and a variable element), in line with the company's guidance given during the Q3 2022 results publication.

Combined with a €3.55 / share (c.$740 million) cash distribution in October 2022, this brings the total cash return to shareholders with respect to FY2022 to €7.05 per share (c.$1.5 billion).

OCI is convening an extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) on 16 February 2023 to request for shareholder approval for the H2 2022 distribution of €3.50 per share through a repayment of capital, resulting in a distribution to shareholders scheduled for April 2023. The convening notice and other materials can be found on our website at www.oci.nl.

In case of shareholder approval and no objections during the statutory two-month creditor opposition period, the ex- date, record date and payment date are expected to be as follows:

Indicative timetable for the €3.50 cash distribution with respect H2 2022

Ex-date

Record date

Payment date

Date

20 April 2023

21 April 2023

26 April 2023

Press Release

About OCI N.V.

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) is a leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products providing low carbon fertilizers, fuels, and feedstock to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers around the world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises approximately 16.3 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid, melamine, and other products. OCI has more than 3,850 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.

Learn more about OCI at www.oci.nl. You can also follow OCI on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For additional information contact:

OCI N.V. Investor Relations:

Hans Zayed

Director

Email: hans.zayed@oci.nl

Tel: +31 (0) 6 18 251 367

For additional information on OCI:

www.oci.nl

OCI stock symbols: OCI / OCI.NA / OCI.AS

Honthorststraat 19

1071 DC Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 07:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 671 M - -
Net income 2022 1 586 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,38x
Yield 2022 19,1%
Capitalization 6 848 M 6 848 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 816
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart OCI N.V.
Duration : Period :
OCI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,56 $
Average target price 45,10 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed K. El-Hoshy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hassan Hussam Hassan Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Executive Co-Chairman
Michael L. Bennett Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Sipko N. Schat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCI N.V.-8.14%6 848
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-3.85%22 334
FMC CORPORATION-1.49%15 376
PHOSAGRO0.00%14 087
ICL GROUP LTD-0.83%9 215
UPL LIMITED-0.15%6 490