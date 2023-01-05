OCI N : NV Confirms 3.50 Per Share Cash Distribution with respect to H2 2022

Press Release

Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 5 January 2023

OCI NV Confirms €3.50 Per Share Cash Distribution with respect to H2 2022

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced it confirms a semi-annual cash distribution with respect to H2 2022 of €3.50 per share (or c.$780 million at current exchange rates, consisting of a $200 million base return of capital and a variable element), in line with the company's guidance given during the Q3 2022 results publication.

Combined with a €3.55 / share (c.$740 million) cash distribution in October 2022, this brings the total cash return to shareholders with respect to FY2022 to €7.05 per share (c.$1.5 billion).

OCI is convening an extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) on 16 February 2023 to request for shareholder approval for the H2 2022 distribution of €3.50 per share through a repayment of capital, resulting in a distribution to shareholders scheduled for April 2023. The convening notice and other materials can be found on our website at www.oci.nl.

In case of shareholder approval and no objections during the statutory two-month creditor opposition period, the ex- date, record date and payment date are expected to be as follows:

Indicative timetable for the €3.50 cash distribution with respect H2 2022