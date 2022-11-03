Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. OCI N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:36 2022-11-02 pm EDT
39.08 EUR   +1.03%
12:55aOci N : NV Q3 2022 Results Presentation
PU
10/26OCI N.V. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/24Oci N : OCI confirms timetable for payment of a 3.55 per share cash distribution with respect to the period H1 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OCI N : NV Q3 2022 Results Presentation

11/03/2022 | 12:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 and 9M 2022 Results Presentationxx

3 November 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by OCI N.V. (the "Company"). By accessing and reading the Presentation you agree to be bound by the following limitations:

This Presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, and neither this Presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This Presentation may not be distributed to the press or to any other persons, and may not be redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any person, or published, in whole or in part, by any medium or for any purpose. The unauthorized disclosure of this Presentation or any information contained in or relating to it or any failure to comply with the above restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable laws. At any time upon the request of the Company the recipient must return all copies of this Presentation promptly.

The information contained in this Presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its holding companies, subsidiaries, associated undertakings, controlling persons, shareholders, respective directors, officers, employees, agents, partners or professional advisors shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any direct, indirect or consequential loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation. The information contained in this Presentation is provided as at the date of this Presentation and is subject to change without notice and the Company expressly does not undertake and is not obliged to review, update or correct the information at any time or to advise any participant in any related financing of any information coming to the attention of the Company.

The information in this Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or any other advice, and this Presentation does not take into account your investment objectives or legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or financial situation or other needs. You are solely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and for making your own independent assessment of the Presentation.

This Presentation does not purport to contain all information that may be required by any party to assess the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects for any purpose. This Presentation includes information the Company has prepared on the basis of publicly available information and sources believes to be reliable. The accuracy of such information has been relied upon by the Company, and has not been independently verified by the Company. Any recipient should conduct its own independent investigation and assessment as to the validity of the information contained in this Presentation, and the economic, financial, regulatory, legal, taxation and accounting implications of that information.

Statements made in this Presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", and/or other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with, among other things, any discussion of results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which the Company and its subsidiaries operate. Such statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results and other future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein and may result from, among other things, changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the business and operations of the company. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates is under any obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, revise or amend any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Presentation. The Company does not: (i) accept any liability in respect of any forward-looking statements; or (ii) undertake to review, correct or update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.

Certain data included in the Presentation are "non-IFRS" measures. These non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures presented by other entities, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Although the Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to users in measuring the financial performance and condition of its business, users are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures and ratios included in this Presentation.

Each recipient should be aware that some of the information in this Presentation may constitute "inside information" for the purposes of any applicable legislation and each recipient should therefore take appropriate advice as to the use to which such information may lawfully be put.

The distribution of this Presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this Presentation comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. No liability to any person is accepted by the Company, including in relation to the distribution of the Presentation in any jurisdiction.

Table of Contents

Highlights

Q3 and 9M 2022

Market Outlook

Appendix

Financial Performance

3

Safety First: Commitment to Zero Injuries

OCI is committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all employees and stakeholders by implementing the highest international safety

standards to avoid any potential risks to people, communities, assets or the environment

Conversion into FCF

Q4 2019

Total TRIR (Total Recordable Injury Rate)

1,2

End-2019

Target zero injuries at all facilities

9M 2022 Performance

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.0 Jan-20Apr-20Jul-20Oct-20Jan-21Apr-21Jul-21Oct-21Dec-21Mar-22Jul-22Oct-22

  • Goal to achieve leadership in safety and health standards by fostering culture of zero injuries at all production facilities
  • 12-monthrolling recordable incident rate at the end of September 2022 was 0.36 incidents per 200,000 manhours

(1) Includes both employees and contractors. (2) Per 200,000 hours worked

4

OCI N.V. Overview

Leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products providing low carbonListing overview fertilizers, fuels, and feedstock, strategically positioned to capitalize on the energy transition

OCI Methanol Group

OCI N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam ("OCI",

"OCI NA", "OCIEUR EU")

MENA assets owned via Fertiglobe, listed on the

Ownership: 50%

United States

Europe

Ownership: 85%

ADX in Abu Dhabi ("FERTIGLB")

(ADNOC 36.2%, ADX 13.8%)

Ownership: 100%

Ownership: 100%

Scaling up 2008 - 2022 through greenfield and brownfield projects in Europe, US and MENA with …

16.7

7.6 8.4

4.0

1.3

2008

2010

2012

2015

2022

Nitrogen

Methanol

Source: Company

  • a diversified production offering spanning four continents …

2022 production capacity by product

Net Ammonia 15%

Urea 34%

CAN 10%

UAN 16%

Methanol 18%

Melamine 1%

DEF 6%

… creating a global leader in nitrogen and methanol

7 M tons gross ammonia capacity

Top 3 nitrogen fertilizer producer globally

Largest seaborne

nitrogen export platform globally with

assets in EU, US and MENA

Top 5 methanol producer globally

Largest methanol producer in Europe,

2nd largest in the US and

largest bio-methanol producer globally

Strategically positioned

to produce low carbon and green ammonia from

renewable energy sources in MENA and the US

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 04:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OCI N.V.
12:55aOci N : NV Q3 2022 Results Presentation
PU
10/26OCI N.V. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/24Oci N : OCI confirms timetable for payment of a 3.55 per share cash distribution with res..
PU
10/24Oci N : confirms timetable for payment of a 3.55 per share cash distribution with respect..
PU
09/26German fertiliser demand, imports drop as prices soar
RE
09/23Oci N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09/19OCI N.V.(ENXTAM:OCI) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/13OCI N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/08OCI To Start Construction On Blue Ammonia Facility In US
MT
09/08Oci N : to Start Construction of New World-Scale Hydrogen-Based Blue Ammonia Facility in T..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCI N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 716 M - -
Net income 2022 1 581 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,24x
Yield 2022 13,7%
Capitalization 8 107 M 8 107 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 816
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart OCI N.V.
Duration : Period :
OCI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,55 $
Average target price 44,25 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed K. El-Hoshy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hassan Hussam Hassan Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Executive Co-Chairman
Michael L. Bennett Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Sipko N. Schat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCI N.V.69.77%8 029
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.85.76%26 781
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 628
FMC CORPORATION8.82%15 062
ICL GROUP LTD5.36%11 614
UPL LIMITED-4.00%6 515