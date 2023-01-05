Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  OCI N.V.
  News
  Summary
    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:37 2023-01-05 am EST
31.34 EUR   +2.08%
OCI N : OCI NV Confirms 3.50 Per Share Cash Distribution with respect to H2 2022

01/05/2023 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OCI N.V.
OCI N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date05 jan 2023 - 08:38
Statutory nameOCI N.V.
TitleOCI NV Confirms €3.50 Per Share Cash Distribution with respect to H2 2022
Previous result

Attachments

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 10:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 671 M - -
Net income 2022 1 586 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,38x
Yield 2022 19,1%
Capitalization 6 848 M 6 848 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 816
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart OCI N.V.
Duration : Period :
OCI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,56 $
Average target price 45,10 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed K. El-Hoshy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hassan Hussam Hassan Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Executive Co-Chairman
Michael L. Bennett Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Sipko N. Schat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCI N.V.-8.14%6 848
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-3.85%22 334
FMC CORPORATION-1.49%15 376
PHOSAGRO0.00%14 087
ICL GROUP LTD-0.83%9 215
UPL LIMITED-0.15%6 490