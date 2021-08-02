OCI N : Q2 2021 FS

Condensed consolidated income statement

$ million 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Revenue 2,582.5 1,686.5 Gross profit 745.0 204.0 Operating profit 622.9 107.9 Adjusted EBITDA1 987.2 412.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 38.2% 24.5% Reported EBITDA 933.5 397.5 Reported EBITDA margin 36.1% 23.6% Net finance cost (134.1) (110.8) Net profit 447.9 (33.7) Reported net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the Company 244.9 (83.8) Adjusted net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the Company1 215.5 (101.9)

Outlook

The outlook for OCI and our end markets remain robust for the remainder of this year and beyond, supported by strong underlying demand for nitrogen fertilizers driven by healthy farm economics, and a continued recovery in our industrial markets for ammonia, methanol, melamine and DEF. We continue to see strong demand for a wide range of downstream products used across various end markets including construction, automotive and textiles. Furthermore, the recovery in transportation applications increasingly bolsters demand for our products, keeping market conditions tight. Based on the current market outlook for selling prices for 2021, we expect a drop in net leverage (net debt / adjusted EBITDA) to below our target of 2.0x through the cycle by year-end 2021.

Fertiglobe IPO

As mentioned in the press release dated 12 April 2021, OCI N.V. and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) are considering an initial public offering (IPO) of their nitrogen-fertilizer partnership Fertiglobe.

Risks and uncertainties

A description of OCI's risk management system and an overview of potentially important risks for OCI are provided in the Annual Report 2020. OCI has reviewed the developments in the first six months of 2021 and assessed the risks for the year. Based on these assessments OCI has concluded that the most important risks and responses as reported in the Annual Report 2020 are still applicable.

Related party transactions

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, no related party transactions outside the normal course of business occurred. Reference is made to the Annual Report 2020 for an overview of related party transactions. OCI did not enter in any new related party transactions during the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.