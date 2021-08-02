Log in
    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/30 11:35:15 am
20.44 EUR   -0.58%
OCI N : Q2 2021 Results Report
PU
OCI N : Q2 2021 Results Presentation
PU
OCI N : Q2 2021 fs
PU
OCI N : Q2 2021 FS

08/02/2021 | 01:52am EDT
Semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements

For the six month period ended 30 June 2021 (unaudited)

OCI N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / JUNE 2021

SEMI-ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT

Condensed consolidated income statement

$ million

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Revenue

2,582.5

1,686.5

Gross profit

745.0

204.0

Operating profit

622.9

107.9

Adjusted EBITDA1

987.2

412.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin1

38.2%

24.5%

Reported EBITDA

933.5

397.5

Reported EBITDA margin

36.1%

23.6%

Net finance cost

(134.1)

(110.8)

Net profit

447.9

(33.7)

Reported net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the Company

244.9

(83.8)

Adjusted net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the Company1

215.5

(101.9)

Outlook

The outlook for OCI and our end markets remain robust for the remainder of this year and beyond, supported by strong underlying demand for nitrogen fertilizers driven by healthy farm economics, and a continued recovery in our industrial markets for ammonia, methanol, melamine and DEF. We continue to see strong demand for a wide range of downstream products used across various end markets including construction, automotive and textiles. Furthermore, the recovery in transportation applications increasingly bolsters demand for our products, keeping market conditions tight. Based on the current market outlook for selling prices for 2021, we expect a drop in net leverage (net debt / adjusted EBITDA) to below our target of 2.0x through the cycle by year-end 2021.

Fertiglobe IPO

As mentioned in the press release dated 12 April 2021, OCI N.V. and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) are considering an initial public offering (IPO) of their nitrogen-fertilizer partnership Fertiglobe.

Risks and uncertainties

A description of OCI's risk management system and an overview of potentially important risks for OCI are provided in the Annual Report 2020. OCI has reviewed the developments in the first six months of 2021 and assessed the risks for the year. Based on these assessments OCI has concluded that the most important risks and responses as reported in the Annual Report 2020 are still applicable.

Related party transactions

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, no related party transactions outside the normal course of business occurred. Reference is made to the Annual Report 2020 for an overview of related party transactions. OCI did not enter in any new related party transactions during the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

$ million

Performance drivers six-month period ended 30 June 2021

Revenue

• Sales volumes: increased by 5% reaching a record 7.6 million metric tons, primarily

due to a 4% increase in own product sold as well as an 8% increase in traded

volumes sold.

• Selling prices: improved substantially year-on-year for all our products. Together

with the increased sales volumes this resulted in an increase of 53% in revenues

compared to the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.

Adjusted

• Adjusted EBITDA increased by 139% or USD 574.7 million to USD 987.2 million for

EBITDA1

the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, primarily driven by the revenue growth.

• EBITDA margin improved resulting from higher utilization rates of our plants and

favorable selling prices, partly offset by unfavorable gas prices in mainly EU and US.

Operating profit Operating profit increased by 477.3% or USD 515.0 million during the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, primarily as a result of:

  • Gross profit increased by USD 541.0 million due to a USD 896.0 million increase in revenue, partially offset by a USD 355.0 million increase in cost of sales.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by USD 13.5 million to USD 122.7 million.

Financing cost • Finance income decreased by USD 25.5 million to USD 6.4 million, mainly driven by a decrease in foreign exchange gains.

  • Finance cost decreased by USD 2.2 million to USD 140.5 million. This was primarily due to a USD 8.3 million decrease in foreign exchange loss, partially offset by a USD 6.1 million increase in interest expense on financial liabilities.
  • The foreign exchange gains and losses mainly relate to external financing and to the revaluation of intercompany balances in foreign currencies.
  • Like-for-likeinterest on loans and borrowings was reduced by USD 28 million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

Net profit

• Net profit of USD 447.9 million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2021,

compared to a loss of USD 33.7 million in the same period in 2020, primarily driven

by a higher operating profit.

• Adjusted net profit / (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company was a profit of

USD 215.5 million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, compared to a loss

of USD 101.9 million in the same period in 2020.

1 OCI N.V. uses Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') to provide a better understanding of the underlying developments of the performance of the business. The APMs are not defined in IFRS and should be used as supplementary information in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. The definition of the APM and a detailed reconciliation between the APM and the most directly comparable IFRS measure can be found on pages 16 - 17 of the report.

OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2021 2

OCI N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / JUNE 2021

SEMI-ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

$ million

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

686.3

600.5

Cash flows from operating activities

830.7

238.1

Cash flows used in investing activities

(75.8)

(161.2)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(443.1)

(5.8)

Net cash flow

311.8

71.1

Currency translation adjustments

(10.9)

(26.5)

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June

987.2

645.1

$ million

Performance drivers six-month period ended 30 June 2021

Cash flows

• Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect the net profit of USD 447.9

from operating

million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, compared to the net loss of

activities

USD 33.7 million in the same period in 2020, an improvement of USD 481.6 million,

and a positive working capital change of USD 26.8 million.

Cash flows used

• Cash flows used in investing activities were USD 85.4 million lower than in the six-

in investing

month period ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to lower cash capital expenditures

activities

of USD 87.6 million in 2021 compared to USD 163.8 million in 2020, of which

maintenance capital expenditure was USD 85.4 million and USD 142.6 million

respectively.

Free cash flow1

723.3

81.5

Net debt

$ million

30 June 2021

31 December 2020

Long-terminterest-bearing debt

3,815.0

4,226.9

Short-terminterest-bearing debt

205.8

189.7

Cash flows used in financing activities

  • Cash flows used in financing activities were USD 443.1 million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, compared to USD 5.8 million in the same period in 2020.
  • Net repayments of borrowings and proceeds from borrowings were USD 351.4 million (cash outflow), mainly related to the accelerated repayments of IFCo bonds and 10% of the 2024 and 2025 USD bonds (in total USD 247.2 million) and regular repayments of outstanding borrowings at Sorfert, Fertiglobe Holding and EFC. The remainder is related to regular borrowings and repayments of the revolving credit facilities.

Gross interest-bearing debt

4,020.8

4,416.6

Cash and cash equivalents

987.2

686.3

Net debt

3,033.6

3,730.3

Free cash flow1

• Free cash flow before growth capital expenditure amounted to USD 723.3 million

in the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 reflecting the reported EBITDA for the

year, working capital inflows, maintenance capital expenditure, dividends to non-

controlling interests and cash interest paid of USD 110.2 million.

Gross debt

• Gross debt decreased by USD 395.8 million due to repayments of USD 845.8

million and impact of exchange differences on Euro denominated debt, partially offset

by USD 494.4 proceeds from loans.

Cash and cash

• Cash and cash equivalents increased as a result of positive free cash flow to USD

equivalents

987.2 million as at 30 June 2021 compared to USD 686.3 as at 31 December 2020.

Net debt

• Net debt stood at USD 3,033.6 million as at 30 June 2021, down from USD

3,730.3 million as at 31 December 2020, resulting from the positive free cash flow

generation.

1 OCI N.V. uses Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') to provide a better understanding of the underlying developments of the performance of the business. The APMs are not defined in IFRS and should be used as supplementary information in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. The definition of the APM and a detailed reconciliation between the APM and the most directly comparable IFRS measure can be found on pages 16 - 17 of the report.

OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2021 3

OCI N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / JUNE 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT

30 June

31 December

$ millions

Note

2021

2020

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5,969.1

6,244.3

Right-of-use assets

265.3

279.4

Goodwill and other intangible assets

(8)

485.8

486.5

Trade and other receivables

2.6

3.5

Equity-accounted investees

498.1

468.7

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

26.9

30.0

Deferred tax assets

0.7

0.8

Total non-current assets

7,248.5

7,513.2

Current assets

Inventories

272.3

293.8

Trade and other receivables

641.3

600.9

Income tax receivables

19.3

2.8

Cash and cash equivalents

987.2

686.3

Total current assets

1,920.1

1,583.8

Total assets

9,168.6

9,097.0

OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2021 4

OCI N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / JUNE 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONTINUED AS AT

30 June

31 December

$ millions

Note

2021

2020

Equity

Share capital

5.6

5.6

Share premium

6,316.3

6,316.3

Reserves

(358.8)

(338.4)

Retained earnings

(4,606.8)

(4,851.8)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,356.3

1,131.7

Non-controlling interests

1,506.8

1,540.1

Total equity

2,863.1

2,671.8

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

(9)

3,815.0

4,226.9

Lease obligations

239.2

248.6

Trade and other payables

23.7

25.7

Provisions

3.0

3.0

Deferred tax liabilities

523.3

515.5

Total non-current liabilities

4,604.2

5,019.7

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

(9)

205.8

189.7

Lease obligations

41.7

43.6

Trade and other payables

1,293.7

1,003.6

Provisions

(14)

135.9

158.3

Income tax payables

24.2

10.3

Total current liabilities

1,701.3

1,405.5

Total liabilities

6,305.5

6,425.2

Total equity and liabilities

9,168.6

9,097.0

The notes on pages 10 to 15 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2021 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 705 M - -
Net income 2021 431 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 5 088 M 5 086 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 642
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart OCI N.V.
Duration : Period :
OCI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,26 $
Average target price 30,52 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed K. El-Hoshy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hassan Hussam Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Executive Co-Chairman
Michael L. Bennett Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Sipko N. Schat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCI N.V.30.03%5 086
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.72%96 795
AIR LIQUIDE9.18%82 084
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.91%55 257
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.92.35%34 620
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.37%33 227