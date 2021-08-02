Log in
    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/30 11:35:15 am
20.44 EUR   -0.58%
01:52aOCI N : Q2 2021 Results Report
PU
01:52aOCI N : Q2 2021 Results Presentation
PU
01:52aOCI N : Q2 2021 fs
PU
OCI N : Q2 2021 Results Presentation

08/02/2021 | 01:52am EDT
Q2 2021 Results Presentationxx

02 August 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by OCI N.V. (the "Company"). By accessing and reading the Presentation you agree to be bound by the following limitations:

This Presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, and neither this Presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This Presentation may not be distributed to the press or to any other persons, and may not be redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any person, or published, in whole or in part, by any medium or for any purpose. The unauthorized disclosure of this Presentation or any information contained in or relating to it or any failure to comply with the above restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable laws. At any time upon the request of the Company the recipient must return all copies of this Presentation promptly.

The information contained in this Presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its holding companies, subsidiaries, associated undertakings, controlling persons, shareholders, respective directors, officers, employees, agents, partners or professional advisors shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any direct, indirect or consequential loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation. The information contained in this Presentation is provided as at the date of this Presentation and is subject to change without notice and the Company expressly does not undertake and is not obliged to review, update or correct the information at any time or to advise any participant in any related financing of any information coming to the attention of the Company.

The information in this Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or any other advice, and this Presentation does not take into account your investment objectives or legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or financial situation or other needs. You are solely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and for making your own independent assessment of the Presentation.

This Presentation does not purport to contain all information that may be required by any party to assess the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects for any purpose. This Presentation includes information the Company has prepared on the basis of publicly available information and sources believes to be reliable. The accuracy of such information has been relied upon by the Company, and has not been independently verified by the Company. Any recipient should conduct its own independent investigation and assessment as to the validity of the information contained in this Presentation, and the economic, financial, regulatory, legal, taxation and accounting implications of that information.

Statements made in this Presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", and/or other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with, among other things, any discussion of results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which the Company and its subsidiaries operate. Such statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results and other future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein and may result from, among other things, changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the business and operations of the company. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates is under any obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, revise or amend any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Presentation. The Company does not: (i) accept any liability in respect of any forward-looking statements; or (ii) undertake to review, correct or update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.

Certain data included in the Presentation are "non-IFRS" measures. These non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures presented by other entities, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Although the Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to users in measuring the financial performance and condition of its business, users are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures and ratios included in this Presentation.

Each recipient should be aware that some of the information in this Presentation may constitute "inside information" for the purposes of any applicable legislation and each recipient should therefore take appropriate advice as to the use to which such information may lawfully be put.

The distribution of this Presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this Presentation comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. No liability to any person is accepted by the Company, including in relation to the distribution of the Presentation in any jurisdiction.

Record earnings, free cash flow accelerating, net debt reduced by a further $390 million in Q2

Record adjusted EBITDA of $535 million (+144%) achieved in Q2 2021, resulting in accelerated Free Cash Flow

Deleveraging of $390 million during Q2, resulting in a total reduction of $697 million since 31 Dec 2020 and a trailing net debt / adjusted EBITDA of 2.1x as of 30 Jun 2021

Outlook: based on current outlook for volumes and pricing, expect a drop in net leverage to below our target of 2.0x through the cycle by year-end 2021

OCI anticipates being able to return capital to shareholders in 2022 given the current trajectory of product markets and company leverage

OCI's current offering of low carbon products continues to expand with the ability to

produce up to 365 ktpa blue ammonia in Texas, pursuit of additional near-term blue ammonia opportunities across its platform and as Fertiglobe will join ADNOC and ADQ as partner in a world-scale 1 mtpa blue ammonia project

ESG ratings: OCI has been double upgraded by Sustainalytics and MSCI to Medium and BBB respectively, to be amongst the best performers in the nitrogen sector

34

Table of Contents

H2

Q2 2021 Financial

Fertiglobe

Market Outlook

Capitalizing on the

Appendix

Performance

performing as the

Hydrogen

leading global

Opportunity

nitrogen exporter

4

Safety first: commitment to zero injuries

OCI is committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all employees and stakeholders by implementing the highest international safety

standards to avoid any potential risks to people, communities, assets or the environment

Conversion into FCF

Q4 2019

Total TRIR (Total Recordable Injury Rate)1,2

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.0

Jan-19Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19Jan-20Apr-20

Jul-20

Oct-20Jan-21Mar-21Jul-21

Target zero injuries at all facilitiesEnd-2019

  • Goal to achieve leadership in safety and health standards by fostering culture of zero injuries at all production facilities
  • OCI has achieved some of the lowest numbers in our global industry in the past 12 months
  • 12-monthrolling recordable incident rate at the end of June was 0.31 incidents per 200,000 manhours

(1) Includes both employees and contractors; (2) Per 200,000 hours worked

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 05:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
