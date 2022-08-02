OCI N : Q2 2022 FS

Condensed consolidated income statement

$ million 30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Revenue 5,185.5 2,582.5 Gross profit 2,032.9 745.0 Operating profit 1,872.4 622.9 Adjusted EBITDA1 2,260.0 987.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 43.6% 38.2% Reported EBITDA 2,164.9 933.5 Reported EBITDA margin 41.7% 36.1% Net finance cost (67.9) (134.1) Net profit 1,587.0 447.9 Reported net profit attributable to owners of the Company 886.4 244.9 Adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the Company1 881.7 227.5

Outlook

The outlook for the fundamentals of our nitrogen end markets continues to be underpinned by tight supply, healthy farm economics and decades low grain stocks globally that incentivize the use of nitrogen fertilizers. Forward curves imply that natural gas prices in Europe will remain at elevated levels through at least 2023, setting ammonia, urea and nitrates breakeven pricing well above historical averages.

Risks and uncertainties

A description of OCI's risk management system and an overview of potential important risks for OCI are provided in the Annual Report 2021. OCI has reviewed the developments in the first six months of 2022 and assessed the risks for the year. Based on these assessments OCI has concluded that the most important risks and responses as reported in the Annual Report 2021 are still applicable.

Gas hedging

Hedging decisions for future gas usage resulted in a significant increase in gas hedges for the US operations. The exposure was hedged through a combination of physical forward contracts and financial derivatives. The own-use exemption is applied to physical forward contracts. Hedge accounting is not applied to the financial derivatives and gains and losses are recorded in profit or loss. Unrealised gains and losses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Reference is made to note 7.2.

Related party transactions

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, no material related party transactions occurred outside the normal course of business. Reference is made to the Annual Report 2021 for an overview of related party transactions. OCI did not enter in any new material related party transactions during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.