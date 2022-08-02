OCI N : Q2 2022 FS

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 (unaudited)
OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2022 1
OCI N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / JUNE 2022
SEMI-ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT
Condensed consolidated income statement
$ million
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
Revenue
5,185.5
2,582.5
Gross profit
2,032.9
745.0
Operating profit
1,872.4
622.9
Adjusted EBITDA1
2,260.0
987.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin1
43.6%
38.2%
Reported EBITDA
2,164.9
933.5
Reported EBITDA margin
41.7%
36.1%
Net finance cost
(67.9)
(134.1)
Net profit
1,587.0
447.9
Reported net profit attributable to owners of the Company
886.4
244.9
Adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the Company1
881.7
227.5
Outlook
The outlook for the fundamentals of our nitrogen end markets continues to be underpinned by tight supply, healthy farm economics and decades low grain stocks globally that incentivize the use of nitrogen fertilizers. Forward curves imply that natural gas prices in Europe will remain at elevated levels through at least 2023, setting ammonia, urea and nitrates breakeven pricing well above historical averages.
Risks and uncertainties
A description of OCI's risk management system and an overview of potential important risks for OCI are provided in the Annual Report 2021. OCI has reviewed the developments in the first six months of 2022 and assessed the risks for the year. Based on these assessments OCI has concluded that the most important risks and responses as reported in the Annual Report 2021 are still applicable.
Gas hedging
Hedging decisions for future gas usage resulted in a significant increase in gas hedges for the US operations. The exposure was hedged through a combination of physical forward contracts and financial derivatives. The own-use exemption is applied to physical forward contracts. Hedge accounting is not applied to the financial derivatives and gains and losses are recorded in profit or loss. Unrealised gains and losses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Reference is made to note 7.2.
Related party transactions
During the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, no material related party transactions occurred outside the normal course of business. Reference is made to the Annual Report 2021 for an overview of related party transactions. OCI did not enter in any new material related party transactions during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
$ million
Performance drivers for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
Revenue
• Sales volumes: decreased by 2% to 7,404.6 million metric tons as compared to
30 June 2021, primarily due to a 9% decrease in own product sold following to the
shutdown of BioMCN since June 2021. The decrease in own product sold is partially
offset by a 31% increase in traded volumes sold.
• Selling prices: improved substantially year-on-year for all our products. Together
with the increased sales volumes this resulted in an increase of 101% in revenues
compared to the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.
Adjusted
• Adjusted EBITDA increased by 129% or USD 1,272.8 million to USD 2,260.0
EBITDA1
million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, primarily driven by the revenue
growth.
• EBITDA margin improved resulting from favorable selling prices, partly offset by
higher gas prices year-on-year in the EU in particular.
Operating profit Operating profit increased by 201% or USD 1,249.5 million during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, primarily as a result of:
Gross profit increased by USD 1,287.9 million due to a USD 2,603.0 million increase in revenue, partially offset by a USD 1,315.1 million increase in cost of sales primarily due to higher gas prices.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by USD 44.3 million to USD 167.0 million.
Net finance cost • Finance income increased by USD 182.0 million to USD 188.4 million, mainly driven by foreign exchange gains on intercompany loans which were no longer being designated as to form part of the net investment in foreign operations as these loans are expected to be settled in the near future. Refer to note 14 for more detail.
Finance cost increased by USD 115.8 million to USD 256.3 million. This was primarily due to a USD 87.9 million increase in foreign exchange loss and a USD 54.0 million increase of costs related to refinancing activities.
The foreign exchange gains and losses mainly relate to external financing and to the revaluation of intercompany balances in foreign currencies.
Net profit
• Net profit of USD 1,587.0 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022,
compared to a net profit of USD 447.9 million in the same period in 2021, is primarily
driven by a higher operating profit.
• Adjusted net profit attributable to the owners of the Company was USD 881.7
million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, compared to USD 227.5 million
in the same period in 2021.
1 OCI N.V. uses Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') to provide a better understanding of the underlying developments of the performance of the business. The APMs are not defined in IFRS and should be used as supplementary information in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. The definition of the APM and a detailed reconciliation between the APM and the most directly comparable IFRS measure can be found on pages 16 - 17 of the report.
OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2022 2
OCI N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / JUNE 2022
SEMI-ANNUAL MANAGEMENT REPORT
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
$ million
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
Cash and cash equivalents in statement of financial position
1,580.3
686.3
at 1 January
Bank overdraft repayable on demand
(383.0)
-
Cash and cash equivalents in statement of cash flows
1,197.3
686.3
at 1 January
Cash flows from operating activities
1,955.5
820.1
Cash flows used in investing activities
(124.1)
(75.8)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(989.2)
(432.5)
Net cash flow
842.2
311.8
$ million
Performance drivers for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
Cash flows
• Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect the net profit of USD 1,587.0
from operating
million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 compared to the net profit
activities
of USD 447.9 million in the same period in 2021, an improvement of USD 1,139.1
million, slightly offset by a net increase in working capital of USD 141.5 million. The
net increase in working capital is driven mainly by the higher value of inventory, due to
higher inventory volumes and increased cost as a result of higher gas prices.
Cash flows used
• Cash flows used in investing activities were USD 48.3 million higher than for
in investing
the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, primarily due to higher cash capital
activities
expenditures of USD 125.5 million in 2022 compared to USD 87.6 million in 2021, of
which maintenance capital expenditure was USD 89.3 million and USD 85.4 million
respectively.
Currency translation adjustments
(43.0)
(10.9)
Cash and cash equivalents in statement of cash flows
1,996.5
987.2
at 30 June
Free cash flow1
1,537.7
723.3
Net debt
$ million
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
Long-terminterest-bearing debt
2,581.1
3,290.2
Cash flows used in financing activities
Cash flows used in financing activities were USD 989.2 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, compared to USD 432.5 million in the same period in 2021.
Net repayments of borrowings and proceeds from borrowings were USD 672.5 million (cash outflow), mainly related to the accelerated redemption of OCI N.V. bonds and partial repayment of the bridge loan at Fertiglobe.
Proceeds of USD 375.0 million were received from the sale of a 15% stake of the OCI Methanol Group on 18 February 2022. Reference is made to note 10.
Dividend payments of USD 622.1 million were made during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, of which USD 301.7 million was paid to non-controlling interests and USD 320.4 million was paid to owners of the Company.
Short-terminterest-bearing debt
224.3
510.6
Gross interest-bearing debt
2,805.4
3,800.8
Cash and cash equivalents
2,097.4
1,580.3
Net debt
708.0
2,220.5
Free cash flow1
• Free cash flow before growth capital expenditure amounted to USD 1,537.7 million
for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 reflecting the reported EBITDA for the
year, working capital outflows, maintenance capital expenditure, dividends to non-
controlling interests and cash interest paid of USD 68.7 million.
Gross debt
• Gross debt decreased by USD 995.4 million due to repayments of USD 1,511.5
million and impact of exchange differences on Euro denominated debt, partially offset
by USD 839.0 million proceeds from loans.
Cash and cash
• Cash and cash equivalents increased as a result of positive free cash flow to
equivalents
USD 2,097.4 million as at 30 June 2022 compared to USD 1,580.3 million as at 31
December 2021.
Net debt
• Net debt stood at USD 708.0 million as at 30 June 2022, down from USD 2,220.5
million as at 31 December 2021, resulting from the positive free cash flow generation.
1 OCI N.V. uses Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') to provide a better understanding of the underlying developments of the performance of the business. The APMs are not defined in IFRS and should be used as supplementary information in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. The definition of the APM and a detailed reconciliation between the APM and the most directly comparable IFRS measure can be found on pages 16 - 17 of the report.
OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2022 3
OCI N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / JUNE 2022
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT
30 June
31 December
$ millions
Note
2022
2021
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
(8)
5,313.5
5,543.5
Right-of-use assets
241.9
248.2
Goodwill and other intangible assets
(9)
483.8
485.7
Trade and other receivables
40.1
33.6
Equity-accounted investees
558.3
494.9
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
22.0
19.2
Deferred tax assets
(15)
145.8
207.7
Total non-current assets
6,805.4
7,032.8
Current assets
Inventories
485.9
343.5
Trade and other receivables
890.0
851.6
Income tax receivables
(15)
4.7
3.4
Cash and cash equivalents
2,097.4
1,580.3
Total current assets
3,478.0
2,778.8
Total assets
10,283.4
9,811.6
OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2022 4
OCI N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / JUNE 2022
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONTINUED AS AT
30 June
31 December
$ millions
Note
2022
2021
Equity
Share capital
5.6
5.6
Share premium
6,009.1
6,316.3
Reserves
(410.3)
(384.0)
Retained earnings
(2,848.8)
(3,938.9)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
2,755.6
1,999.0
Non-controlling interests
(10)
1,687.3
1,509.2
Total equity
4,442.9
3,508.2
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
(11)
2,581.1
3,290.2
Lease obligations
228.0
237.5
Trade and other payables
(12)
135.1
23.7
Provisions
12.4
12.8
Deferred tax liabilities
(15)
645.9
614.4
Total non-current liabilities
3,602.5
4,178.6
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
(11)
224.3
510.6
Lease obligations
43.5
39.7
Trade and other payables
(12)
1,735.1
1,357.5
Provisions
(17)
134.2
144.7
Income tax payables
(15)
100.9
72.3
Total current liabilities
2,238.0
2,124.8
Total liabilities
5,840.5
6,303.4
Total equity and liabilities
10,283.4
9,811.6
The notes on pages 10 to 15 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
OCI N.V. Semi-annual report 2022 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.