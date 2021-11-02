Log in
    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
OCI N.V. Announces a Conditional Notice of Redemption of 400,000,000 of its 3.125% 700,000,000 Senior Secured Notes Due 2024

11/02/2021 | 03:39am EDT
Press Release

Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 2 November 2021

OCI N.V. Announces a Conditional Notice of Redemption of €400,000,000 of its 3.125% €700,000,000 Senior Secured Notes Due 2024

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced that it has given notice (the "Notice") to the holders of its €700,000,000 3.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") of the conditional partial redemption of €400,000,000 of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes.

The redemption date is expected to be November 8, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption of the Notes is conditional upon satisfaction of the Condition Precedent (as discussed below).

The redemption price will be 101.5625% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Amounts, if any, to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

The redemption of the Notes is conditional upon OCI having financing in place in an amount sufficient (as determined by the Issuer in its sole and absolute discretion) to fund the necessary redemption amount on the Redemption Date (the "Condition Precedent").

This transaction is expected to result in a reduction in OCI N.V.'s finance costs of approximately $14.5 million per annum from 2022 onwards and marks the continuation of the company's financial policy to optimize its capital structure. OCI will continue to evaluate opportunities to achieve similar objectives.

About OCI N.V.

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) is a leading global producer and distributor of nitrogen and methanol products providing lower carbon fertilizers, fuels, and feedstocks to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers around the world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises approximately 16.2 million metric tons per year of nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid, melamine, and other nitrogen products. OCI has more than 3,600 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.

For additional information contact:

OCI N.V. Investor Relations:

Hans Zayed

Director

Email: hans.zayed@oci.nl

Tel: +31 (0) 6 18 251 367

For additional information on OCI:

www.oci.nl

OCI stock symbols: OCI / OCI.NA / OCI.AS

Honthorststraat 19

1071 DC Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
