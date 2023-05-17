Advanced search
OCI N : Voting Results

05/17/2023 | 03:50am EDT
Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 11 May 2023

Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders OCI Global

OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 3 May 2023 and announced on that same day that the AGM has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM.

A total of 182,018,307 shares were present or represented at the AGM. These shares represent approximately 86.39% of the votes that can be cast at the AGM. The voting items were approved as follows:

Agenda Item

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

3. Proposal to advise on the 2022

138,688,744

76.32

43,030,813

23.68

298,750

Remuneration Report

4. Proposal to adopt the Annual Accounts for

181,887,517

100.00

81

0.00

130,709

the financial year 2022

5. Proposal to adopt the new Executive

152,881,839

84.00

29,128,845

16.00

7,623

Directors Remuneration Policy

6. Proposal to adopt the new Non-Executive

181,627,455

99.79

383,214

0.21

7,638

Directors Remuneration Policy

7. Proposal to discharge the Executive

180,514,519

99.45

999,765

0.55

504,023

Directors from liability

8. Proposal to discharge the Non-Executive

179,418,875

98.85

2,095,309

1.15

504,123

Directors from liability

9. Proposal to appoint Ms. Nadia Sawiris as

180,355,684

99.12

1,593,138

0.88

69,485

Non-Executive Director

10. Proposal to reappoint Mr. Michael Bennet

165,782,739

91.11

16,167,144

8.89

68,424

as Non-Executive Director

11. Proposal to extend the designation of the

135,677,034

74.54

46,335,047

25.46

6,226

Board of Directors as the authorised body to

issue shares in the share capital of the Company

12. Proposal to extend the designation of the

121,273,923

66.63

60,738,423

33.37

5,961

Board of Directors as the authorised body to

restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the

issuance of shares

13. Proposal to authorise the Board of

181,863,647

99.94

113,456

0.06

41,204

Directors to repurchase shares in the share

capital of the Company

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
