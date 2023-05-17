|
OCI N : Voting Results
Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 11 May 2023
Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders OCI Global
OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 3 May 2023 and announced on that same day that the AGM has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM.
A total of 182,018,307 shares were present or represented at the AGM. These shares represent approximately 86.39% of the votes that can be cast at the AGM. The voting items were approved as follows:
|
Agenda Item
|
For
|
%
|
Against
|
%
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Proposal to advise on the 2022
|
138,688,744
|
76.32
|
43,030,813
|
23.68
|
298,750
|
Remuneration Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Proposal to adopt the Annual Accounts for
|
181,887,517
|
100.00
|
81
|
0.00
|
130,709
|
the financial year 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Proposal to adopt the new Executive
|
152,881,839
|
84.00
|
29,128,845
|
16.00
|
7,623
|
Directors Remuneration Policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Proposal to adopt the new Non-Executive
|
181,627,455
|
99.79
|
383,214
|
0.21
|
7,638
|
Directors Remuneration Policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Proposal to discharge the Executive
|
180,514,519
|
99.45
|
999,765
|
0.55
|
504,023
|
Directors from liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Proposal to discharge the Non-Executive
|
179,418,875
|
98.85
|
2,095,309
|
1.15
|
504,123
|
Directors from liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Proposal to appoint Ms. Nadia Sawiris as
|
180,355,684
|
99.12
|
1,593,138
|
0.88
|
69,485
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Proposal to reappoint Mr. Michael Bennet
|
165,782,739
|
91.11
|
16,167,144
|
8.89
|
68,424
|
as Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Proposal to extend the designation of the
|
135,677,034
|
74.54
|
46,335,047
|
25.46
|
6,226
|
Board of Directors as the authorised body to
|
|
|
|
|
|
issue shares in the share capital of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
12. Proposal to extend the designation of the
|
121,273,923
|
66.63
|
60,738,423
|
33.37
|
5,961
|
Board of Directors as the authorised body to
|
|
|
|
|
|
restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuance of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
13. Proposal to authorise the Board of
|
181,863,647
|
99.94
|
113,456
|
0.06
|
41,204
|
Directors to repurchase shares in the share
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on OCI N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
4 906 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
559 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 039 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,65x
|Yield 2023
|11,4%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 228 M
5 228 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,48x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,19x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 021
|Free-Float
|45,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends OCI N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|24,82 $
|Average target price
|37,92 $
|Spread / Average Target
|52,8%