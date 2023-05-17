OCI N : Voting Results

Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 11 May 2023

Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders OCI Global

OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 3 May 2023 and announced on that same day that the AGM has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM.

A total of 182,018,307 shares were present or represented at the AGM. These shares represent approximately 86.39% of the votes that can be cast at the AGM. The voting items were approved as follows:

Agenda Item For % Against % Abstain 3. Proposal to advise on the 2022 138,688,744 76.32 43,030,813 23.68 298,750 Remuneration Report 4. Proposal to adopt the Annual Accounts for 181,887,517 100.00 81 0.00 130,709 the financial year 2022 5. Proposal to adopt the new Executive 152,881,839 84.00 29,128,845 16.00 7,623 Directors Remuneration Policy 6. Proposal to adopt the new Non-Executive 181,627,455 99.79 383,214 0.21 7,638 Directors Remuneration Policy 7. Proposal to discharge the Executive 180,514,519 99.45 999,765 0.55 504,023 Directors from liability 8. Proposal to discharge the Non-Executive 179,418,875 98.85 2,095,309 1.15 504,123 Directors from liability 9. Proposal to appoint Ms. Nadia Sawiris as 180,355,684 99.12 1,593,138 0.88 69,485 Non-Executive Director 10. Proposal to reappoint Mr. Michael Bennet 165,782,739 91.11 16,167,144 8.89 68,424 as Non-Executive Director 11. Proposal to extend the designation of the 135,677,034 74.54 46,335,047 25.46 6,226 Board of Directors as the authorised body to issue shares in the share capital of the Company 12. Proposal to extend the designation of the 121,273,923 66.63 60,738,423 33.37 5,961 Board of Directors as the authorised body to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of shares 13. Proposal to authorise the Board of 181,863,647 99.94 113,456 0.06 41,204 Directors to repurchase shares in the share capital of the Company

