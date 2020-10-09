Log in
OCI N.V.

OCI
OCI N : announces the successful completion of the offering of Senior Secured Notes due 2025

10/09/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 247 M - -
Net income 2020 -92,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 791 M 2 788 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 147
Free-Float 32,7%
Technical analysis trends OCI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,10 $
Last Close Price 13,32 $
Spread / Highest target 81,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ahmed K. El-Hoshy Chief Executive Officer
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Executive Co-Chairman
Michael L. Bennett Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Hassan Hussam Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jan Alberts Ter Wisch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCI N.V.-39.63%2 788
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.32.71%9 325
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY47.64%8 742
UPL LIMITED-12.90%5 304
ICL GROUP LTD-18.95%4 972
PHOSAGRO19.02%4 785
