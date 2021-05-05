OCI N : Q1 2021 FS

OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONTINUED AS AT

31 March 31 December $ millions Note 2021 2020 Equity Share capital 5.6 5.6 Share premium 6,316.3 6,316.3 Reserves (359.5) (338.4) Retained earnings (4,751.2) (4,851.8) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,211.2 1,131.7 Non-controlling interests 1,609.1 1,540.1 Total equity 2,820.3 2,671.8 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings (9,14) 3,894.5 4,226.9 Lease obligations 239.9 248.6 Trade and other payables 25.3 25.7 Provisions 2.9 3.0 Deferred tax liabilities 524.3 515.5 Total non-current liabilities 4,686.9 5,019.7 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings (9,14) 299.5 189.7 Lease obligations 43.9 43.6 Trade and other payables 1,117.0 1,003.6 Provisions 158.7 158.3 Income tax payables 12.4 10.3 Total current liabilities 1,631.5 1,405.5 Total liabilities 6,318.4 6,425.2 Total equity and liabilities 9,138.7 9,097.0

The notes on pages 7 to 11 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.