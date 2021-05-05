Log in
    OCI   NL0010558797

OCI N.V.

(OCI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/05 04:49:51 am
20.78 EUR   +8.06%
OCI N : Q1 2021 FS

05/05/2021 | 04:39am EDT
Quarterly condensed consolidated financial statements

For the three month period ended 31 March 2021 (unaudited)

OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT

31 March

31 December

$ millions

Note

2021

2020

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

6,090.5

6,244.3

Right-of-use assets

267.8

279.4

Goodwill and other intangible assets

(8)

485.7

486.5

Trade and other receivables

2.9

3.5

Equity-accounted investees

468.8

468.7

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

28.9

30.0

Deferred tax assets

0.7

0.8

Total non-current assets

7,345.3

7,513.2

Current assets

Inventories

286.3

293.8

Trade and other receivables

717.7

600.9

Income tax receivables

19.3

2.8

Cash and cash equivalents

770.1

686.3

Total current assets

1,793.4

1,583.8

Total assets

9,138.7

9,097.0

OCI N.V. Q1 Quarterly Report 2021 1

OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONTINUED AS AT

31 March

31 December

$ millions

Note

2021

2020

Equity

Share capital

5.6

5.6

Share premium

6,316.3

6,316.3

Reserves

(359.5)

(338.4)

Retained earnings

(4,751.2)

(4,851.8)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,211.2

1,131.7

Non-controlling interests

1,609.1

1,540.1

Total equity

2,820.3

2,671.8

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

(9,14)

3,894.5

4,226.9

Lease obligations

239.9

248.6

Trade and other payables

25.3

25.7

Provisions

2.9

3.0

Deferred tax liabilities

524.3

515.5

Total non-current liabilities

4,686.9

5,019.7

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

(9,14)

299.5

189.7

Lease obligations

43.9

43.6

Trade and other payables

1,117.0

1,003.6

Provisions

158.7

158.3

Income tax payables

12.4

10.3

Total current liabilities

1,631.5

1,405.5

Total liabilities

6,318.4

6,425.2

Total equity and liabilities

9,138.7

9,097.0

The notes on pages 7 to 11 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OCI N.V. Q1 Quarterly Report 2021 2

OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three month

Three month

period ended

period ended

$ millions

Note

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

Revenue

(12)

1,119.6

811.1

Cost of sales

(10)

(779.2)

(733.8)

Gross profit

340.4

77.3

Other income

0.9

13.8

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(10)

(60.6)

(57.1)

Other expenses

(0.1)

0.0

Operating profit

280.6

34.0

Finance income

(11)

8.1

36.0

Finance cost

(11)

(74.8)

(101.0)

Net finance cost

(11)

(66.7)

(65.0)

Income from equity-accounted investees (net of tax)

0.7

(7.3)

Profit / (loss) before income tax

214.6

(38.3)

Income tax

(30.1)

2.8

Net profit / (loss)

184.5

(35.5)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Movement in hedge reserve

(5.9)

(0.2)

Currency translation differences

(20.2)

2.4

Currency translation differences from equity-accounted investees

(0.6)

(0.3)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(1.2)

(2.4)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(27.9)

(0.5)

Total comprehensive income

156.6

(36.0)

Profit / (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

98.6

(81.4)

Non-controlling interests

85.9

45.9

Net profit / (loss)

184.5

(35.5)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

77.5

(65.0)

Non-controlling interests

79.1

29.0

Total comprehensive income

156.6

(36.0)

Earnings / (loss) per share (in USD)

Basic earnings / (loss) per share

0.470

(0.388)

Diluted earnings / (loss) per share

0.468

(0.388)

The notes on pages 7 to 11 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OCI N.V. Q1 Quarterly Report 2021

3

OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Equity attributable

Retained

to owners of the

Non-controlling

Total

$ millions

Share capital

Share premium

Reserves

earnings

Company

interests

equity

Balance at 1 January 2020

5.6

6,316.3

(237.8)

(4,726.6)

1,357.5

1,461.2

2,818.7

Net profit / (loss)

-

-

-

(81.4)

(81.4)

45.9

(35.5)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

16.4

-

16.4

(16.9)

(0.5)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

16.4

(81.4)

(65.0)

29.0

(36.0)

Impact difference in profit sharing non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

10.7

10.7

Treasury shares sold / delivered

-

-

1.8

(1.8)

-

-

-

Business combination Fertiglobe

-

-

-

48.3

48.3

(59.5)

(11.2)

Share-based payments

-

-

-

1.7

1.7

-

1.7

Balance at 31 March 2020

5.6

6,316.3

(219.6)

(4,759.8)

1,342.5

1,441.4

2,783.9

Balance at 1 January 2021

5.6

6,316.3

(338.4)

(4,851.8)

1,131.7

1,540.1

2,671.8

Net profit / (loss)

-

-

-

98.6

98.6

85.9

184.5

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(21.1)

-

(21.1)

(6.8)

(27.9)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(21.1)

98.6

77.5

79.1

156.6

Impact difference in profit sharing non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

13.0

13.0

Dividend to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

(23.1)

(23.1)

Share-based payments

-

-

-

2.0

2.0

-

2.0

Balance at 31 March 2021

5.6

6,316.3

(359.5)

(4,751.2)

1,211.2

1,609.1

2,820.3

The notes on pages 7 to 11 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OCI N.V. Q1 Quarterly Report 2021 4

Disclaimer

OCI NV published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
