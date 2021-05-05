|
OCI N : Q1 2021 FS
Quarterly condensed consolidated financial statements
For the three month period ended 31 March 2021 (unaudited)
OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT
|
|
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
$ millions
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
6,090.5
|
6,244.3
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
267.8
|
279.4
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(8)
|
485.7
|
486.5
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
2.9
|
3.5
|
Equity-accounted investees
|
|
468.8
|
468.7
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
|
28.9
|
30.0
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
7,345.3
|
7,513.2
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
286.3
|
293.8
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
717.7
|
600.9
|
Income tax receivables
|
|
19.3
|
2.8
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
770.1
|
686.3
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,793.4
|
1,583.8
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
9,138.7
|
9,097.0
|
|
|
|
OCI N.V. Q1 Quarterly Report 2021 1
OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONTINUED AS AT
|
|
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
$ millions
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
Share premium
|
|
6,316.3
|
6,316.3
|
Reserves
|
|
(359.5)
|
(338.4)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
(4,751.2)
|
(4,851.8)
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
1,211.2
|
1,131.7
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1,609.1
|
1,540.1
|
Total equity
|
|
2,820.3
|
2,671.8
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
(9,14)
|
3,894.5
|
4,226.9
|
Lease obligations
|
|
239.9
|
248.6
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
25.3
|
25.7
|
Provisions
|
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
524.3
|
515.5
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
4,686.9
|
5,019.7
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
(9,14)
|
299.5
|
189.7
|
Lease obligations
|
|
43.9
|
43.6
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
1,117.0
|
1,003.6
|
Provisions
|
|
158.7
|
158.3
|
Income tax payables
|
|
12.4
|
10.3
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,631.5
|
1,405.5
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
6,318.4
|
6,425.2
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
9,138.7
|
9,097.0
|
|
|
|
The notes on pages 7 to 11 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
OCI N.V. Q1 Quarterly Report 2021 2
OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
Three month
|
Three month
|
|
|
period ended
|
period ended
|
$ millions
|
Note
|
31 March 2021
|
31 March 2020
|
Revenue
|
(12)
|
1,119.6
|
811.1
|
Cost of sales
|
(10)
|
(779.2)
|
(733.8)
|
Gross profit
|
|
340.4
|
77.3
|
Other income
|
|
0.9
|
13.8
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(10)
|
(60.6)
|
(57.1)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(0.1)
|
0.0
|
Operating profit
|
|
280.6
|
34.0
|
Finance income
|
(11)
|
8.1
|
36.0
|
Finance cost
|
(11)
|
(74.8)
|
(101.0)
|
Net finance cost
|
(11)
|
(66.7)
|
(65.0)
|
|
|
|
|
Income from equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
|
|
0.7
|
(7.3)
|
Profit / (loss) before income tax
|
|
214.6
|
(38.3)
|
Income tax
|
|
(30.1)
|
2.8
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
|
184.5
|
(35.5)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
Movement in hedge reserve
|
|
(5.9)
|
(0.2)
|
Currency translation differences
|
|
(20.2)
|
2.4
|
Currency translation differences from equity-accounted investees
|
|
(0.6)
|
(0.3)
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
Changes in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
|
(1.2)
|
(2.4)
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
(27.9)
|
(0.5)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
156.6
|
(36.0)
|
Profit / (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
98.6
|
(81.4)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
85.9
|
45.9
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
|
184.5
|
(35.5)
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
77.5
|
(65.0)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
79.1
|
29.0
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
156.6
|
(36.0)
|
Earnings / (loss) per share (in USD)
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings / (loss) per share
|
|
0.470
|
(0.388)
|
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
|
|
0.468
|
(0.388)
|
The notes on pages 7 to 11 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
OCI N.V. Q1 Quarterly Report 2021
|
3
|
OCI N.V. QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / MARCH 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
to owners of the
|
Non-controlling
|
Total
|
$ millions
|
Share capital
|
Share premium
|
Reserves
|
earnings
|
Company
|
interests
|
equity
|
Balance at 1 January 2020
|
5.6
|
6,316.3
|
(237.8)
|
(4,726.6)
|
1,357.5
|
1,461.2
|
2,818.7
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(81.4)
|
(81.4)
|
45.9
|
(35.5)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
16.4
|
-
|
16.4
|
(16.9)
|
(0.5)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
16.4
|
(81.4)
|
(65.0)
|
29.0
|
(36.0)
|
Impact difference in profit sharing non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10.7
|
10.7
|
Treasury shares sold / delivered
|
-
|
-
|
1.8
|
(1.8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Business combination Fertiglobe
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48.3
|
48.3
|
(59.5)
|
(11.2)
|
Share-based payments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
-
|
1.7
|
Balance at 31 March 2020
|
5.6
|
6,316.3
|
(219.6)
|
(4,759.8)
|
1,342.5
|
1,441.4
|
2,783.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
5.6
|
6,316.3
|
(338.4)
|
(4,851.8)
|
1,131.7
|
1,540.1
|
2,671.8
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
98.6
|
98.6
|
85.9
|
184.5
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(21.1)
|
-
|
(21.1)
|
(6.8)
|
(27.9)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(21.1)
|
98.6
|
77.5
|
79.1
|
156.6
|
Impact difference in profit sharing non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13.0
|
13.0
|
Dividend to non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23.1)
|
(23.1)
|
Share-based payments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
-
|
2.0
|
Balance at 31 March 2021
|
5.6
|
6,316.3
|
(359.5)
|
(4,751.2)
|
1,211.2
|
1,609.1
|
2,820.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The notes on pages 7 to 11 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
OCI N.V. Q1 Quarterly Report 2021 4
Disclaimer
OCI NV published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:38:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
4 113 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
143 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
3 390 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|34,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 845 M
4 846 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,00x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,80x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 642
|Free-Float
|32,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends OCI N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
|
24,84 $
|Last Close Price
|
23,10 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
48,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
7,52%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-36,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|OCI N.V.
|23.92%
|4 846