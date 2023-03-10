OCI N : successfully prices its $600 million debut investment grade bond offering

OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) ("OCI" or the "Company") today announced the successful pricing of a 10-year USD benchmark bond offering of $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the "Notes"), with fixed rate coupon of 6.70%. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by the Company's subsidiary, Iowa Fertilizer Company LLC. Interest will be payable semi-annually. The transaction is expected to close on 16 March 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering.

"We are excited to successfully complete our debut in the investment grade bond market. We are pleased with the support from investors, and the transaction was well-oversubscribed. In addition to extending our conservative debt maturity profile, the transaction also sets a benchmark for future issuances. We will continue to evaluate opportunities that strengthen our balance sheet as we position ourselves at the forefront of the hydrogen energy transition."

Hassan Badrawi

Chief Financial Officer of OCI Global

We are a global leader in nitrogen, methanol and hydrogen, driving forward the decarbonization of the energy-intensive industries that shape, feed and fuel the world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises approximately 16.2 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid, melamine, and other products. OCI has more than 4,000 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.

