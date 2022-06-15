OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Emerging Large-Scale Low-Carbon Hydrogen and Ammonia Demand in the Energy Transition

Press Release

Amsterdam, The Netherlands / 15 June 2022

OCI N.V. to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Emerging Large-ScaleLow-Carbon Hydrogen and Ammonia Demand in the Energy Transition

Expansion triples ammonia throughput capacity at OCI's terminal in Rotterdam to 1.2 million tons per year by 2023

OCI owns and operates the only ammonia facility and accompanying infrastructure in the Port of Rotterdam

Expansion follows significant increase in ammonia imports during the past year to compensate for lower European ammonia production due to volatile and high gas prices, which is expected to continue in the medium term

Also caters for emerging large-scale demand for low carbon as a fuel including from ammonia-fueled vessels, expected to first launch in 2025

large-scale demand for low carbon as a fuel including from ammonia-fueled vessels, expected to first launch in 2025 Terminal is strategically located to enable import of blue and green ammonia from OCI's global operations in the

Middle East & North Africa at Fertiglobe and the US, connecting to key infrastructure to serve Europe's future hydrogen deficit

Middle East & North Africa at Fertiglobe and the US, connecting to key infrastructure to serve Europe's future hydrogen deficit Creates sustainable downstream value chains for society and industry, including new applications such as a low carbon alternative for power generation and industrial feedstocks, which helps reduce Europe's dependence on natural gas

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced that it has made a final investment decision (FID) for the first phase of its ammonia import terminal expansion project in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The terminal is strategically located to facilitate emerging ammonia demand for bunkering to ocean-going vessels, and to act as a hub for hydrogen imported in the form of ammonia from regions with ample natural gas and renewable resources such as the Middle East & North Africa to meet Europe's expected future hydrogen deficit.

The expansion will be developed under a staged investment approach, with an initial increase in throughput capacity from the current c.400 ktpa to up to 1.2 million metric tons per year to be achieved through low-cost upgrades to OCI's existing infrastructure. Total investment cost for the first phase is estimated to be below $20 million, with completion expected in 2023.

For the second phase, OCI has completed a basic engineering package for the construction of a new world-scale ammonia tank at the terminal, which, along with a scale-up in jetty infrastructure, will allow a potential increase in throughput to above 3 million tons per annum. OCI plans to commence permitting activities this year, to be in a position to rapidly increase throughput capacity as demand for clean ammonia develops in the medium-term.

Ahmed El-Hoshy,Chief Executive Officer of OCI NV, commented: "As a global leader in ammonia production, trading and distribution, this project is a very logical step to leverage our incumbency status in Rotterdam to enhance our ammonia value chain: never has this been as vital as it is now. We are pleased to announce this milestone, enhancing a key ammonia import and future bunkering hub and aggregation point for low-carbon ammonia at a world-scale port,

1