Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oconee Federal Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OFED   US6756071055

OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.

(OFED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)

08/13/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Seneca, South Carolina (August 13, 2021) - Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: OFED) (the 'Company'), the holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association ('Oconee Federal'), announced today net income of $4.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2020.

June 30, 2021 Year End Summary:

· Thirty-nine consecutive quarterly dividends of $0.10 per share since the quarter ended December 2011.
· Total assets were $543.7 million, an increase of 5.5% from $515.6 million at June 30, 2020.
· Total loans outstanding were $339.1 million, down from $355.7 million at June 30, 2020.

'The year ended June 30, 2021 was a good year for Oconee Federal. Net income before taxes increased slightly to $5.1 million compared to $4.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2020' stated Curtis T. Evatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Growth in our deposits and favorable borrowing rates have allowed us to increase the size of our balance sheet in an effort to increase earnings. In light of today's ever changing economic, competitive and interest rate environments, as well as the most recent economic disruptions as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we view our current financial statement position as stable and our Company prepared to succeed as we look forward to our opportunities in the future. '

Oconee Federal is taking steps to meet the financial services needs of customers adversely affected by COVID-19 related issues. We have lent $7.7 million by participating in the Paycheck Protection Program as authorized under the Federal CARES Act and have been prudently working with adversely affected customers by, for example, waiving fees, offering repayment accommodations, extending payment due dates, and increasing daily withdrawal limits at automated teller machines.

Cash Dividend Declared

Total dividends paid during the year ended June 30, 2021 were $2.2 million. On July 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock payable to stockholders of record as of August 5, 2021, which is payable on August 19, 2021.

About Oconee Federal

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ Capital Market: OFED) is the holding company of Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a federally chartered savings and loan association founded in 1924 and headquartered in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a community oriented financial institution operating eight full-service branch locations in Oconee County, South Carolina, Pickens County, South Carolina, Stephens County, Georgia and Rabun County, Georgia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's and the Association's industry, and management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as anticipates, expects, intends, plans, believes, estimates and variations of such words and expressions are intended to identify fiscal year forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to forecast. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Investor/Media Contact:

Curtis T. Evatt

President & Chief Executive Officer

Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

201 East North Second Street

Seneca, South Carolina

864-882-2765

Disclaimer

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.
11:12aOCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
11:07aOCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
11:01aOCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Annual Financial Results
BU
07/29OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL : S&p global revenue increased 8% in the second quarter..
PU
07/22OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
07/22OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07/22Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on o..
CI
06/25OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.(NASDA : OFED) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Ind..
CI
06/25OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.(NASDA : OFED) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/25OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.(NASDA : OFED) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,8 M - -
Net income 2020 3,86 M - -
Net cash 2020 32,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,59x
EV / Sales 2020 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Curtis T. Evatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John William Hobbs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert N. McLellan Chairman
Harry B. Mays Secretary & Independent Director
Cecil T. Sandifer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.0.00%131
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.83%483 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.06%354 688
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%241 732
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.48%210 043
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.31%199 670