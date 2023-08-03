Oconee Federal Financial Corp.(NasdaqCM:OFED) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a federally chartered savings and loan association. The Company's principal business consists of accepting retail deposits from the general public in its market area and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and, to a lesser extent, nonresidential mortgage, construction and land, agricultural and other loans. It also invests in United States Government and federal agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, municipal securities and short-term deposits. It also offers functional electronic banking platform, including on-line bill pay, and mobile banking. It has approximately eight full-service branch offices. Its branch offices are located in Oconee County, South Carolina, Pickens County, South Carolina, Stephens County, Georgia and Rabun County, Georgia.

Sector Banks