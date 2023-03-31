Oconee Federal Financial : Current Report - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 30, 2023

OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.

Item 8.01 Other Events .

On March 30, 2023, Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (the "Company") authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company intends to purchase up to 50,000 of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, which represents approximately 0.89% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The timing of the purchases will depend on certain factors, including but not limited to, market conditions and prices, available funds and alternative uses of capital. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market purchases, block trades, negotiated private transactions and pursuant to a trading plan that will be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any repurchased shares will be held by the Company as treasury shares.

The Company's previous stock repurchase program expired on June 30, 2022, which had authorized the Company to purchase up to 100,000 shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company had previously purchased a total of 43,648 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $23.98 per share under that existing stock repurchase program.

