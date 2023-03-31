Advanced search
Oconee Federal Financial : Current Report - Form 8-K

03/31/2023 | 11:39am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 30, 2023

OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Federal

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

001-35033

(Commission

File Number)

32-0330122

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

201 East North Second Street, Seneca, South Carolina29678

(Address of principal executive offices)

(864)882-2765

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not Applicable

(Former Name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share OFED The NASDAQStock Market, LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 30, 2023, Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (the "Company") authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company intends to purchase up to 50,000 of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, which represents approximately 0.89% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The timing of the purchases will depend on certain factors, including but not limited to, market conditions and prices, available funds and alternative uses of capital. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market purchases, block trades, negotiated private transactions and pursuant to a trading plan that will be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any repurchased shares will be held by the Company as treasury shares.

The Company's previous stock repurchase program expired on June 30, 2022, which had authorized the Company to purchase up to 100,000 shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company had previously purchased a total of 43,648 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $23.98 per share under that existing stock repurchase program.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

None.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP.

Date: March 30, 2023 By:

/s/ John Hobbs

John Hobbs
Chief Financial Officer
(Duly Authorized Representative)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:38:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
