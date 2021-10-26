S&P GLOBAL REVENUE INCREASED 13% IN THE THIRD QUARTER, COMPARED TO 3Q 2020 10/26/2021 | 09:46am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 55 Water Street New York, NY 10041 www.spglobal.com Press Release For Immediate Release S&P GLOBAL REVENUE INCREASED 13% IN THE THIRD QUARTER, COMPARED TO 3Q 2020 Diluted EPS Increased 75% to $3.30; Adjusted Diluted EPS Increased 24% to $3.54 Operating Profit Margin Increased 80 Basis Points to 51.9% Adjusted Operating Profit Margin Increased 250 Basis Points to 55.4% Outperformance in the Quarter was due to Surging Bank Loan Ratings and ETF AUM Company is Now Providing GAAP Guidance and Increases Adjusted Guidance Merger with IHS Markit Continues to Move Forward New York, NY, October 26, 2021 - S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today reported third quarter 2021 results with revenue of $2,087 million, an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year, with every segment delivering revenue growth. Net income increased 75% to $797 million and diluted earnings per share increased 75% to $3.30 primarily due to the debt tender premium and fees associated with the senior notes tender offer in the prior period. Adjusted net income increased 24% to $855 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 24% to $3.54 primarily due to very strong revenue growth. The largest adjustments in the third quarter of 2021 were for costs related to the pending merger with IHS Markit and deal-related amortization related to previous acquisitions. "The strong global economic growth, elevated M&A activity, strong stock markets, and increased volatility realized in the third quarter created a solid underpinning for our businesses. In this environment, S&P Global delivered an exceptional quarter of financial results as we continue to provide our customers with the essential intelligence they need to navigate rapidly changing markets," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global. "After delivering very strong results in a difficult 2020, we expect to meaningfully surpass those results in 2021." Merger Update:The Company continues to make progress on the merger with IHS Markit as the regulatory path to closing is becoming clearer. The UK and European regulators have now announced their views on the transaction. S&P Global and IHS Markit have committed to divest S&P Global's CUSIP Global Services and Leveraged Commentary and Data, together with a related family of leveraged loan indices, as well as IHS Markit's Oil Price Information Services (OPIS), Coal, Metals & Mining (CMM), PetroChem Wire, and Base Chemicals businesses. Based on the regulatory feedback and these divestitures, we now anticipate closing during the first quarter of 2022. Profit Margin:The Company's operating profit margin increased 80 basis points to 51.9% due to higher incremental profits on additional revenue partially offset by merger-related costs. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 250 basis points to 55.4% primarily due to higher incremental profits on additional revenue. Return of Capital:During the third quarter, the Company returned $186 million to shareholders in dividends. There were no share repurchases during the quarter due to the pending merger with IHS Markit. S&P Dow Jones Indices:S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is a majority-owned subsidiary. The consolidated results are included in S&P Global's income statement and the portion related to the 27% noncontrolling interest is removed in net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Revenue increased 28% to $298 million in the third quarter of 2021 with strong growth in asset-linked fees and exchange-traded derivative activity. Asset-linked fees include fees associated with ETFs, mutual funds, and certain over-the-counter derivatives. Revenue from ETFs is the largest component of asset-linked fees, and average ETF AUM associated with the Company's indices increased 48% year-over-year.Quarter-ending ETF AUM associated with our indices was $2.5 trillion, a 43% increase from the end of the third quarter of 2020. Operating profit increased 41% to $213 million. Operating profit margin increased 670 basis points to 71.3% due to substantial revenue growth and increased legal-related costs in the prior period. Adjusted operating profit increased 40% to $214 million. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 660 basis points to 71.8%. Operating profit attributable to the Company increased 41% to $155 million. Adjusted operating profit attributable to the Company increased 40% to $156 million. Ratings:Revenue increased 14% to $1,017 million in the third quarter of 2021. Transaction revenue increased 13% to $551 million as gains in bank loan rating activity and structured finance more than offset declines in corporate bond issuance. Non-transaction revenue increased 15% to $466 million due to fees associated with surveillance, new-entity ratings, and Rating Evaluation Service activity. Operating profit increased 18% to $644 million. Operating profit margin increased 240 basis points to 63.3% compared to the third quarter of 2020 as revenue growth outpaced expense growth. Adjusted operating profit increased 17% to $645 million and adjusted operating profit margin increased 160 basis points to 63.4%. Market Intelligence:Revenue increased 7% to $570 million in the third quarter of 2021 with growth in Desktop, Credit Risk Solutions, and Data Management Solutions. Operating profit increased 14% to $187 million and operating profit margin improved 200 basis points to 32.8% as new product launches added to revenue growth. Adjusted operating profit increased 13% to $203 million and adjusted operating profit margin improved 190 basis points to 35.7%. Platts:Revenue increased 8% to $239 million in the third quarter of 2021 with growth in the core subscription business augmented by growth in Global Trading Services. Operating profit increased 6% to $128 million and operating profit margin decreased 100 basis points to 53.7% primarily due to increased investment in growth initiatives. Adjusted operating profit increased 5% to $130 million and adjusted operating profit margin decreased 110 basis points to 54.6%. Corporate Unallocated Expense:This expense increased from $36 million in the prior period to $89 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to $54 million of expenses related to the pending IHS Markit merger. Adjusted Corporate Unallocated expense increased from $32 million in the prior period to $37 million primarily due to Company-owned life insurance proceeds in the prior period. Page 2 Provision for Income Taxes:The Company's effective tax rate decreased to 19.9% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 21.7% and the adjusted effective tax rate decreased to 19.9% compared to 22.6% in the same period last year. The decrease in the effective tax rates was primarily due to a refinement in tax accruals on foreign operations related to both a prior and current period. The Company's effective tax rate may fluctuate from quarter to quarter due to the timing of discrete tax adjustments. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter were $5.9 billion. In the first nine months of 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $2,658 million, cash used for investing activities was $42 million, and cash used for financing activities was $772 million. Free cash flow in the first nine months of 2021 was $2,454 million, an increase of $214 million from the same period in 2020, primarily due to increased net income. Free cash flow excluding costs associated with the pending merger with IHS Markit was $2,579 million, an increase of $339 million over the same period in 2020. Outlook:Because the Company now anticipates the closing of the merger with IHS Markit in 2022, we are able to provide 2021 GAAP guidance for the first time. 2021 reported revenue is expected to increase low double-digits. GAAP EPS guidance is expected to be in a range of $12.50 to $12.65. The Company is providing adjusted guidance on a stand-alone basis that excludes merger expenses, and amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions. Adjusted diluted EPS guidance has been increased by $0.50 to $0.55 to a new range of $13.50 to $13.65. Guidance for free cash flow excluding certain items has also been increased to a new range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion. Comparison of Adjusted Information to U.S. GAAP Information:The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company also refers to and presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These measures are: adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted operating profit and margin, organic revenue, adjusted Corporate Unallocated expense, adjusted effective tax rates, adjusted diluted EPS guidance, free cash flow, and free cash flow excluding certain items. The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP on Exhibits 5, 7 and 8. Reconciliations of certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are not available due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the items. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of such forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Because of those challenges, reconciliations of such forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort. The Company's non-GAAP measures include adjustments that reflect how management views our businesses. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that, in the case of non-GAAP financial measures other than free cash flow and free cash flow excluding certain items, enables investors to better compare the Company's performance across periods, and management also uses these measures internally to assess the operating performance of its business, to assess performance for employee compensation purposes and to decide how to allocate resources. The Company believes that the presentation of free cash flow and free cash flow excluding certain items allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations in a manner similar to the method used by management and that such measures are useful in evaluating the cash available to us to prepay debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, and repurchase stock. However, investors should not consider any of these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information that the Company reports. Page 3 Conference Call/Webcast Details:The Company's senior management will review the third quarter 2021 earnings results on a conference call scheduled for today, October 26, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Additional information presented on the conference call may be made available on the Company's Investor Relations Website at http://investor.spglobal.com. The Webcast will be available live and in replay at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings. (Please copy and paste URL into Web browser.) Telephone access is available. U.S. participants may call (888) 603-9623; international participants may call +1 (630) 395-0220(long-distance charges will apply). The passcode is "S&P Global" and the conference leader is Douglas Peterson. A recorded telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the meeting concludes and will remain available until November 26, 2021. U.S. participants may call (888) 568-0346; international participants may call +1 (203) 369-3464 (long- distance charges will apply). No passcode is required. Forward-LookingStatements:This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements about COVID-19 and the merger (the "Merger") between a subsidiary of the Company and IHS Markit Ltd. ("IHS Markit"), which express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this press release and use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would." For example, management may use forward-looking statements when addressing topics such as: the outcome of contingencies; future actions by regulators; changes in the Company's business strategies and methods of generating revenue; the development and performance of the Company's services and products; the expected impact of acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's effective tax rates; and the Company's cost structure, dividend policy, cash flows or liquidity. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things: worldwide economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions, and factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility, natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, pandemics (e.g., COVID- 19), geopolitical uncertainty, and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes;

man-made disasters, civil unrest, pandemics (e.g., COVID- 19), geopolitical uncertainty, and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the Merger, including the ability to secure regulatory approvals and consummate related dispositions on the terms expected at all or in a timely manner;

the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;

uncertainty relating to the impact of the Merger, divestitures and liability management transactions on the businesses of the Company and IHS Markit, including potential adverse reactions or changes to the market price of the Company's common stock and IHS Markit shares resulting from the announcement or completion of the Merger and changes to existing business relationships during the pendency of the acquisition that could affect the Company's and/or IHS Markit's financial performance;

risks relating to the value of the Company's stock to be issued in the Merger, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities;

the ability of the Company to successfully integrate IHS Markit's operations and retain and hire key personnel of both companies; Page 4 the ability of the Company to retain customers and to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to IHS Markit's business after the consummation of the Merger and realize expected synergies;

business disruption following the Merger;

the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;

the Company's and IHS Markit's ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the Merger;

the Company's ability to successfully recover should it experience a disaster or other business continuity problem from a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, pandemic, security breach, cyber attack, data breach, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic;

man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to maintain adequate physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect the security of confidential information and data, and the potential for a system or network disruption that results in regulatory penalties and remedial costs or improper disclosure of confidential information or data;

the outcome of litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries;

the health of debt and equity markets, including credit quality and spreads, the level of liquidity and future debt issuances, demand for investment products that track indices and assessments and trading volumes of certain exchange traded derivatives;

the demand and market for credit ratings in and across the sectors and geographies where the Company operates;

concerns in the marketplace affecting the Company's credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit ratings, benchmarks and indices;

the effect of competitive products and pricing, including the level of success of new product developments and global expansion;

the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties for noncompliance with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the domestic and international jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran, Russia, Sudan, Syria and Venezuela, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions;

anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions; the continuously evolving regulatory environment, in Europe, the United States and elsewhere around the globe, affecting S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Platts, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Market Intelligence and the products those business divisions offer including our ESG products, and the Company's compliance therewith;

the Company's ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

consolidation in the Company's end-customer markets;

end-customer markets; the introduction of competing products or technologies by other companies;

the impact of customer cost-cutting pressures, including in the financial services industry and the commodities markets;

cost-cutting pressures, including in the financial services industry and the commodities markets; a decline in the demand for credit risk management tools by financial institutions;

the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;

the volatility and health of the energy and commodities markets;

our ability to attract, incentivize and retain key employees, especially in today's competitive business environment;

the level of the Company's future cash flows and capital investments;

the impact on the Company's revenue and net income caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

the Company's ability to adjust to changes in European and United Kingdom markets as the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, and the impact of the United Kingdom's departure on our credit rating activities and other offerings in the European Union and United Kingdom; and Page 5 Attachments Permalink Disclaimer Oconee Federal Financial Corp. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:45:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP. 09:46a S&p global revenue increased 13% in the third quarter, compared to 3q 2020 PU 09/21 OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and.. AQ 09/21 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30.. CI 09/21 Tranche Update on Oconee Federal Financial Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May.. CI 09/21 Tranche Update on Oconee Federal Financial Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May.. CI 08/13 OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K) PU 08/13 OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial .. AQ 08/13 OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Annual Financial Results BU 08/13 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Declares A Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on August 19.. CI 07/29 OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL : S&p global revenue increased 8% in the second quarter, compared.. PU