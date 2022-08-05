Oconee Financial : Balance Sheet and I/S - 06/30/22
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
32,116,471
$
85,774,514
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
150,386,861
162,165,152
Other investment
285,600
247,400
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,936,913
1,212,617
Loans, net of unearned income
298,456,019
302,523,687
Allowance for loan loss
(4,549,025)
(4,542,292)
Loans, net
293,906,994
297,981,395
Premises and equipment
7,990,608
8,602,518
Other assets
19,293,786
15,158,402
Total Assets
$
505,917,233
$
571,141,998
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
464,381,658
$
519,693,969
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,806,419
9,794,445
Dividends payable
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,239,113
2,320,963
Total Liabilities
476,427,191
531,809,377
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,795,900
1,795,076
Restricted Stock
(70,523)
(38,311)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,176,342
4,159,822
Retained earnings
34,460,929
33,268,328
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
(10,872,606)
147,706
Total Stockholder's Equity
29,490,042
39,332,621
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$
505,917,233
$
571,141,998
Book Value Per Share
$
32.91
$
43.88
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$
6,623,582
$
7,740,280
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
387,964
353,938
Treasuries & Agencies
625,557
360,916
Corporate
189,740
158,622
Federal funds sold & other
127,129
39,954
7,953,972
8,653,710
Interest Expense:
Deposits
329,127
546,632
Other
311,974
311,974
Total Interest Expense
641,101
858,606
Net interest income
7,312,871
7,795,104
Provision for loan losses
--
235,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
7,312,871
7,559,604
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
323,389
215,134
Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets
218,227
(36,462)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
172,312
Mortgage banking income
616,875
1,202,670
SBA loan related income
815,364
118,545
Commissions on investment sales
61,635
139,341
Other
812,152
749,472
Total noninterest income
2,847,642
2,561,011
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,562,970
4,645,279
Occupancy
608,000
661,406
Other operating
2,617,969
2,743,975
Total noninterest expense
7,788,939
8,050,659
Income before provision for income taxes
2,371,574
2,069,956
Provision for income taxes
551,721
433,318
Net Income
$
1,819,853
$
1,636,638
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,074
895,662
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,823
895,662
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$
2.03
$
1.83
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$
3,333,559
$
3,887,179
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
192,939
166,595
Treasuries & Agencies
323,493
256,269
Corporate
94,766
90,849
Federal funds sold & other
89,475
19,381
4,034,232
4,420,273
Interest Expense:
Deposits
158,246
260,545
Other
155,987
155,987
Total Interest Expense
314,233
416,532
Net interest income
3,719,999
4,003,741
Provision for loan losses
--
--
Net income after provision for loan losses
3,719,999
4,003,741
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
160,443
108,952
Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets
218,227
(36,462)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
(23,991)
Mortgage banking income
238,374
617,436
SBA loan related income
712,838
74,099
Commissions on investment sales
37,890
60,124
Other
411,082
347,393
Total noninterest income
1,778,854
1,147,551
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,262,774
2,354,327
Occupancy
305,094
354,390
Other operating
1,321,550
1,416,609
Total noninterest expense
3,889,418
4,125,325
Income before provision for income taxes
1,609,435
1,025,966
Provision for income taxes
379,959
213,549
Net Income
$
1,229,477
$
812,417
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,074
895,662
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,823
895,662
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.37
$
0.91
Disclaimer
Oconee Financial Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:05:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization
37,2 M
37,2 M
-
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees
73
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.