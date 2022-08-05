Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Oconee Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSBK   US6756081039

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(OSBK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:25 2022-06-15 pm EDT
41.50 USD   -.--%
09:06aOCONEE FINANCIAL : Balance Sheet and I/S - 06/30/22
PU
08/04Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PR
05/05Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oconee Financial : Balance Sheet and I/S - 06/30/22

08/05/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET

6/30/2022

12/31/2021

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

32,116,471

$

85,774,514

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

150,386,861

162,165,152

Other investment

285,600

247,400

Mortgage loans held for sale

1,936,913

1,212,617

Loans, net of unearned income

298,456,019

302,523,687

Allowance for loan loss

(4,549,025)

(4,542,292)

Loans, net

293,906,994

297,981,395

Premises and equipment

7,990,608

8,602,518

Other assets

19,293,786

15,158,402

Total Assets

$

505,917,233

$

571,141,998

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits

$

464,381,658

$

519,693,969

Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,806,419

9,794,445

Dividends payable

--

--

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,239,113

2,320,963

Total Liabilities

476,427,191

531,809,377

Stockholder's Equity:

Common Stock

1,795,900

1,795,076

Restricted Stock

(70,523)

(38,311)

Additional Paid in Capital

4,176,342

4,159,822

Retained earnings

34,460,929

33,268,328

Unrealized gain/loss on securities

(10,872,606)

147,706

Total Stockholder's Equity

29,490,042

39,332,621

Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$

505,917,233

$

571,141,998

Book Value Per Share

$

32.91

$

43.88

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

(Unaudited)

Interest Income:

Loans

$

6,623,582

$

7,740,280

Securities available for sale

State, County & Municipal

387,964

353,938

Treasuries & Agencies

625,557

360,916

Corporate

189,740

158,622

Federal funds sold & other

127,129

39,954

7,953,972

8,653,710

Interest Expense:

Deposits

329,127

546,632

Other

311,974

311,974

Total Interest Expense

641,101

858,606

Net interest income

7,312,871

7,795,104

Provision for loan losses

--

235,500

Net income after provision for loan losses

7,312,871

7,559,604

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

323,389

215,134

Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227

(36,462)

Securities gains (losses), net

--

172,312

Mortgage banking income

616,875

1,202,670

SBA loan related income

815,364

118,545

Commissions on investment sales

61,635

139,341

Other

812,152

749,472

Total noninterest income

2,847,642

2,561,011

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

4,562,970

4,645,279

Occupancy

608,000

661,406

Other operating

2,617,969

2,743,975

Total noninterest expense

7,788,939

8,050,659

Income before provision for income taxes

2,371,574

2,069,956

Provision for income taxes

551,721

433,318

Net Income

$

1,819,853

$

1,636,638

Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074

895,662

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823

895,662

YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$

2.03

$

1.83

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

(Unaudited)

Interest Income:

Loans

$

3,333,559

$

3,887,179

Securities available for sale

State, County & Municipal

192,939

166,595

Treasuries & Agencies

323,493

256,269

Corporate

94,766

90,849

Federal funds sold & other

89,475

19,381

4,034,232

4,420,273

Interest Expense:

Deposits

158,246

260,545

Other

155,987

155,987

Total Interest Expense

314,233

416,532

Net interest income

3,719,999

4,003,741

Provision for loan losses

--

--

Net income after provision for loan losses

3,719,999

4,003,741

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

160,443

108,952

Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227

(36,462)

Securities gains (losses), net

--

(23,991)

Mortgage banking income

238,374

617,436

SBA loan related income

712,838

74,099

Commissions on investment sales

37,890

60,124

Other

411,082

347,393

Total noninterest income

1,778,854

1,147,551

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

2,262,774

2,354,327

Occupancy

305,094

354,390

Other operating

1,321,550

1,416,609

Total noninterest expense

3,889,418

4,125,325

Income before provision for income taxes

1,609,435

1,025,966

Provision for income taxes

379,959

213,549

Net Income

$

1,229,477

$

812,417

Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074

895,662

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823

895,662

QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.37

$

0.91

Disclaimer

Oconee Financial Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
09:06aOCONEE FINANCIAL : Balance Sheet and I/S - 06/30/22
PU
08/04Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PR
05/05Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
PR
05/05Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
03/07Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
02/24Oconee Financial Corporation Announces Annual Dividend
PR
02/24Oconee Financial Corporation Announces Annual Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on Ap..
CI
02/01Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
PR
02/01Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
02/01Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 37,2 M 37,2 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oconee Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
T. Neil Stevens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. McLemore Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
G. Robert Bishop Independent Director
James Albert Hale Vice Chairman
Laura Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%37
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%329 507
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.39%268 377
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.27%219 679
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.86%162 229
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 609