    OCT   ZAE000192258

OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(OCT)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/17
8.3 ZAR   +1.72%
OCTODEC INVESTMENTS : - pre-close webinar
PU
02/07Octodec Investments Limited Advises Gerard Kemp to Stepped Down from the Board of Directors
CI
2021OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Report
CO
Octodec Investments : - pre-close webinar

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
OCTODEC INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1956/002868/06)

JSE share code: OCT ISIN: ZAE000192258 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Octodec" or "the company")

OCTODEC - PRE-CLOSE WEBINAR

Shareholders are advised that Octodec will be holding a pre-close webinar on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 at 15h00 (SAST), during which Jeffrey Wapnick, Managing Director, and Anabel Vieira, Financial Director, will discuss the company's business activities prior to the close of the half year ending 28 February 2022. The pre-close webinar is being hosted by Avior Capital Markets.

Interested parties can register for the pre-close webinar, to be held on Microsoft Teams, by sending an email to the email address provided below. Once registered, participants will receive an email containing the weblink/dial-in details and a passcode for the webinar.

Register for the webinar by sending an email to: access@avior.co.za

A recording of the pre-close webinar will be made available on Octodec's website following the webinar at https://www.octodec.co.za/news/hy2022-pre-close-webinar/

18 February 2022

Sponsor

Investor relations advisor

Contact person: Catherine Tayler

E-mail: octodec@instinctif.com

Disclaimer

Octodec Investments Limited published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
