Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company's principal activity is to invest in a range of alternative investment market (AIM) or Aquis Stock Exchange traded companies across a range of sectors, which have the potential to grow and enhance their value. The objective of the Company is to invest in a range of predominantly AIM-traded companies in order to provide shareholders with attractive tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth. The Company invests in various sectors, including software and computer services, technology hardware and equipment, medical equipment and services, construction and materials, investment banking and brokerage services, retailers, media, energy, travel and leisure, aerospace and defense, and other. The investment manager of the Company is Octopus Investments Limited.