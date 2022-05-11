Log in
    OSEC   GB00B0JQZZ80

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

(OSEC)
05/11 11:35:13 am EDT
67.50 GBX   -5.59%
12:54pNet Asset Value(s)
GL
05:04aNet Asset Value(s)
GL
05/10Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Net Asset Value(s)

05/11/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

11 May 2022

Net Asset Value - Correction

In the Net Asset Value announcement released at 10:03 on 11 May 2022 the NAV was incorrectly stated. The correct figure is included below.

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 9 May 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 70.7 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 27 May 2022, to those shareholders on the register on 6 May 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295


Financials
Sales 2021 20,7 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net income 2021 18,1 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net cash 2021 35,4 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,62x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 105 M 129 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith Richard Mullins Chairman
Elizabeth Anita Kennedy Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Paul Raynor Independent Non-Executive Director
Bradley Leonard Ormsby Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC-14.37%129
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-2.17%1 974
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-43.07%1 089
PYRAMID AG-18.53%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-30.37%26
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-14.93%20