Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSEC   GB00B0JQZZ80

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

(OSEC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-03-10 am EST
56.50 GBX    0.00%
03:36pOctopus AIM VCT 2 records drop in full-year net assets; lifts payout
AN
01:06pFinal Results
GL
01:06pFinal Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Octopus AIM VCT 2 records drop in full-year net assets; lifts payout

03/10/2023 | 03:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Octopus AIM VCT 2 PLC on Friday reported a sharp drop in net asset value, due to an extremely challenging environment in 2022, but lifted its payout.

The Essex, England-based venture capital trust reported a net asset value per share of 61.6 pence per share as at November 30, down 32% from 90.8 pence on the same date a year before.

Net assets amounted to GBP101.8 million on November 30, reflecting a decrease of 25% from GBP134.9 million a year earlier.

Octopus AIM recorded a total return of negative 27.5% for financial 2022 from positive 16.6% a year prior.

The company attributed these results to an extremely challenging period.

"The year started nervously as the Omicron variant stalled the opening up of the economy both here and abroad, intensifying existing pressures on supply chains and the labour market which had started to emerge in 2021. Inflation, already perceived as a problem, was stoked by the dramatic increase in European energy prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February," it stated.

"Interest rates, which started the period at 0.1%, had risen to 3% by the end of November. Political upheaval which resulted in two changes of Prime Minister did not help, with the autumn mini-budget pushing the market to new lows in October before it started to recover towards the end of 2022," it added.

Octopus AIM declared a final dividend of 2.3 pence, up 9.5% from 2.1 pence.

The company said that more than half the companies in its portfolio have updated it on trading since the period end, with many of these updates being "reassuring".

"We believe the current cautious market conditions will provide opportunities to invest the VCT's cash at attractive valuations," Octopus said.

Shares in Octopus AIM VCT 2 were untraded on Friday, last quoted at 54.00 pence per share.

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
03:36pOctopus AIM VCT 2 records drop in full-year net assets; lifts payout
AN
01:06pFinal Results
GL
01:06pFinal Results
GL
03/01Net Asset Value(s)
GL
02/21Net Asset Value(s)
GL
02/15Net Asset Value(s)
GL
02/08Net Asset Value(s)
GL
02/07Net Asset Value(s)
GL
01/31Net Asset Value(s)
GL
01/25Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,7 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net income 2021 18,1 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net cash 2021 35,4 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,61x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 92,7 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith Richard Mullins Independent Chairman
Elizabeth Anita Kennedy Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Paul Raynor Independent Non-Executive Director
Bradley Leonard Ormsby Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC0.89%110
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.09%97 846
UBS GROUP AG16.77%66 661
BLACKSTONE INC.23.35%60 034
KKR & CO. INC.17.30%46 887
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.5.61%38 445