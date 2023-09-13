Octopus AIM VCT 2plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) as at 13 September 2023 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2023):
|Portfolio company
|Sector
|Book cost (£’000)
|Movement in valuation (£’000)
|Fair Value
(£’000)
|Ergomed plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|784
|4,484
|5,268
|Hasgrove plc1
|Unquoted Investment
|153
|4,190
|4,343
|Breedon Group plc
|Construction & Materials
|573
|2,902
|3,475
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|188
|2,673
|2,861
|Equipmake Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,300
|1,421
|2,721
|Popsa Holdings Ltd1
|Unquoted Investment
|1,060
|1,419
|2,479
|IDOX plc
|Software & Computer Services
|356
|1,997
|2,353
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|701
|1,618
|2,319
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|479
|1,646
|2,125
|SDI Group plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|119
|1,860
|1,979
|Netcall plc
|Software & Computer Services
|356
|1,588
|1,944
|Sosandar plc
|Retailers
|1,235
|673
|1,908
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|610
|948
|1,558
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|824
|620
|1,444
|GB Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|337
|1,042
|1,379
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|777
|532
|1,309
|Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,437
|(146)
|1,291
|Maxcyte Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|690
|463
|1,153
|Spectral MD Holdings Ltd1
|Health Care Providers
|1,410
|(311)
|1,099
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software & Computer Services
|732
|281
|1,013
|Nexteq plc
|Technology Hardware
|338
|653
|991
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|737
|225
|962
|Next 15 Group plc
|Media
|302
|619
|921
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|620
|196
|816
|Itaconix plc
|Industrial
|1,059
|(249)
|810
|Access Intelligence plc
|Software & Computer Services
|501
|155
|656
|Clean Power Hydrogen plc
|Alternative Energy
|1,200
|(573)
|627
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|302
|319
|621
|Ilika plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|706
|(87)
|619
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,000
|(396)
|604
|Libertine Holdings plc
|Industrial Engineering
|2,000
|(1,400)
|600
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|400
|149
|549
|Gamma Communications plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|183
|345
|528
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|697
|(224)
|473
|LungLife AI Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,386
|(937)
|449
|RWS Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|143
|295
|438
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|576
|(147)
|429
|Osirium Technologies plc (Loan notes)
|Software & Computer Services
|400
|–
|400
|Gooch & Housego plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|281
|115
|396
|TPXimpact Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|653
|(327)
|326
|ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,253
|(934)
|319
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|190
|101
|291
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|101
|182
|283
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software & Computer Services
|378
|(101)
|277
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace & Defence
|533
|(270)
|263
|Evgen Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|700
|(437)
|263
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|981
|(730)
|251
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|Leisure Goods
|353
|(104)
|249
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|980
|(752)
|228
|DP Poland plc
|Travel & Leisure
|678
|(454)
|224
|Restore plc
|Industrial Support Services
|171
|36
|207
|GENinCode plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|800
|(596)
|204
|Renalytix plc
|Health Care Providers
|228
|(30)
|198
|KRM22 plc
|Closed End Investments
|454
|(259)
|195
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|444
|(249)
|195
|Northcoders Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|253
|(93)
|160
|Polarean Imaging plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|458
|(305)
|153
|Glantus Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|782
|(636)
|146
|Gelion plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|760
|(624)
|136
|Velocys plc
|Alternative Energy
|664
|(530)
|134
|Cordel Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|296
|(188)
|108
|Eluceda Limited1
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|(92)
|108
|The Food Marketplace Ltd1
|Unquoted Investment
|200
|(100)
|100
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|990
|(892)
|98
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|337
|(246)
|91
|XP Factory PLC
|Travel & Leisure
|659
|(576)
|83
|DXS International plc
|Software & Computer Services
|200
|(125)
|75
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|687
|(632)
|55
|Mears Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|51
|(1)
|50
|Falanx Cyber Security Limited
|Industrial Support Services
|600
|(560)
|40
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|497
|(460)
|37
|WANdisco plc
|Software & Computer Services
|52
|(17)
|35
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|347
|(313)
|34
|1Spatial plc
|Software & Computer Services
|200
|(169)
|31
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|286
|(260)
|26
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|145
|(122)
|23
|Tasty plc
|Travel & Leisure
|336
|(317)
|19
|Rated People Ltd1
|Unquoted Investment
|236
|(222)
|14
|Osirium Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|900
|(892)
|8
|LoopUp Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|197
|(193)
|4
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|399
|(396)
|3
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|1,289
|(1,286)
|3
|Microsaic Systems plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|922
|(921)
|1
|Location Sciences Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|509
|(509)
|–
|Airnow plc
|Unquoted Investment
|838
|(838)
|–
|The British Honey Company plc
|General Retailers
|880
|(880)
|–
1 Denotes unlisted company
Since 31 July 2023 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.3 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are quoted on public markets;
- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Breedon Group – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
Mycelx – USA
Glantus Holdings plc – Republic of Ireland
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd – USA
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Portfolio company
|Book cost (£’000)
|Fair Value (£’000)
|FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund
|5,012
|5,565
|FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund
|4,057
|4,195
|FP Octopus Future Generations Fund
|720
|593
|BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund
|6,425
|6,425
|HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund
|6,426
|6,426
Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.1 million from the current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 31 July 2023 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£’000s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|16
|Legal reserves
|0
|Other reserves
|85,840
|Total
|85,856
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17