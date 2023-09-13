Octopus AIM VCT 2plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) as at 13 September 2023 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2023):

Portfolio companySectorBook cost (£’000)Movement in valuation (£’000)Fair Value
(£’000)
Ergomed plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology7844,4845,268
Hasgrove plc1Unquoted Investment1534,1904,343
Breedon Group plcConstruction & Materials5732,9023,475
Judges Scientific plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1882,6732,861
Equipmake Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services1,3001,4212,721
Popsa Holdings Ltd1Unquoted Investment1,0601,4192,479
IDOX plcSoftware & Computer Services3561,9972,353
Learning Technologies Group plcSoftware & Computer Services7011,6182,319
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers4791,6462,125
SDI Group plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1191,8601,979
Netcall plcSoftware & Computer Services3561,5881,944
Sosandar plcRetailers1,2356731,908
Brooks Macdonald Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services6109481,558
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology8246201,444
GB Group plcSoftware & Computer Services3371,0421,379
Vertu Motors plcRetailers7775321,309
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcMedical Equipment & Services1,437(146)1,291
Maxcyte IncPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6904631,153
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd1Health Care Providers1,410(311)1,099
PCI-Pal plcSoftware & Computer Services7322811,013
Nexteq plcTechnology Hardware338653991
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment & Services737225962
Next 15 Group plcMedia302619921
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers620196816
Itaconix plcIndustrial1,059(249)810
Access Intelligence plcSoftware & Computer Services501155656
Clean Power Hydrogen plcAlternative Energy1,200(573)627
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware & Computer Services302319621
Ilika plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment706(87)619
Feedback plcMedical Equipment & Services1,000(396)604
Libertine Holdings plcIndustrial Engineering2,000(1,400)600
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers400149549
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunications Service Providers183345528
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology697(224)473
LungLife AI IncPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,386(937)449
RWS Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services143295438
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services576(147)429
Osirium Technologies plc (Loan notes)Software & Computer Services400400
Gooch & Housego plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment281115396
TPXimpact Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services653(327)326
ENGAGE XR Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services1,253(934)319
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcMedical Equipment & Services190101291
Mattioli Woods plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services101182283
Crimson Tide plcSoftware & Computer Services378(101)277
Velocity Composites plcAerospace & Defence533(270)263
Evgen Pharma plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology700(437)263
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment & Services981(730)251
Gear4music Holdings plcLeisure Goods353(104)249
MyCelx Technologies CorporationOil, Gas & Coal980(752)228
DP Poland plcTravel & Leisure678(454)224
Restore plcIndustrial Support Services17136207
GENinCode plcMedical Equipment & Services800(596)204
Renalytix plcHealth Care Providers228(30)198
KRM22 plcClosed End Investments454(259)195
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology444(249)195
Northcoders Group plcSoftware & Computer Services253(93)160
Polarean Imaging plcMedical Equipment & Services458(305)153
Glantus Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services782(636)146
Gelion plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment760(624)136
Velocys plcAlternative Energy664(530)134
Cordel Group plcSoftware & Computer Services296(188)108
Eluceda Limited1Unquoted Investment200(92)108
The Food Marketplace Ltd1Unquoted Investment200(100)100
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology990(892)98
Strip Tinning Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment337(246)91
XP Factory PLCTravel & Leisure659(576)83
DXS International plcSoftware & Computer Services200(125)75
Enteq Upstream plcOil, Gas & Coal687(632)55
Mears Group plcIndustrial Support Services51(1)50
Falanx Cyber Security LimitedIndustrial Support Services600(560)40
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers497(460)37
WANdisco plcSoftware & Computer Services52(17)35
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment & Services347(313)34
1Spatial plcSoftware & Computer Services200(169)31
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services286(260)26
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology145(122)23
Tasty plcTravel & Leisure336(317)19
Rated People Ltd1Unquoted Investment236(222)14
Osirium Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services900(892)8
LoopUp Group plcSoftware & Computer Services197(193)4
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials399(396)3
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment1,289(1,286)3
Microsaic Systems plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment922(921)1
Location Sciences Group plcSoftware & Computer Services509(509)
Airnow plcUnquoted Investment838(838)
The British Honey Company plcGeneral Retailers880(880)

1 Denotes unlisted company

Since 31 July 2023 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.3 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

  • are quoted on public markets;
  • represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
  • are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
Mycelx – USA
Glantus Holdings plc – Republic of Ireland
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd – USA

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio companyBook cost (£’000)Fair Value (£’000)
FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund5,0125,565
FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund4,0574,195
FP Octopus Future Generations Fund720593
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund6,4256,425
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund6,4266,426

Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.1 million from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 31 July 2023 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £’000s
Called up Equity Share Capital16
Legal reserves0
Other reserves85,840
Total 85,856

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17