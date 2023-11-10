Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company focuses on providing shareholders with attractive tax-free dividends and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominantly alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company invests in a number of different businesses across a range of activities and sectors. The Company's investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as unit trusts, software / computer services, pharmaceuticals / biotech, electronic / electrical, unquoted investment, support services, technology hardware, specialty / other finance, construction / building, and general retailers. The Company's investment manager is Octopus Investments Limited (Octopus).