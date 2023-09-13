Octopus AIM VCT plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 13 September 2023 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2023):
|Portfolio company
|Sector
|Book cost (£’000)
|Movement in valuation (£’000)
|Fair Value
(£’000)
|Ergomed plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,176
|6,725
|7,901
|Breedon Group plc
|Construction & Materials
|859
|4,350
|5,209
|Hasgrove plc1
|Unquoted Investment
|88
|4,412
|4,500
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|282
|4,009
|4,291
|Equipmake Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,950
|2,132
|4,082
|Popsa Holdings Ltd1
|Unquoted Investment
|1,590
|2,128
|3,718
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,051
|2,427
|3,478
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|746
|2,551
|3,297
|SDI Group plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|179
|2,789
|2,968
|IDOX plc
|Software & Computer Services
|353
|2,594
|2,947
|Sosandar plc
|Retailers
|1,853
|1,008
|2,861
|Netcall plc
|Software & Computer Services
|308
|2,357
|2,665
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|529
|1,807
|2,336
|GB Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|505
|1,563
|2,068
|Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|2,156
|(220)
|1,936
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|183
|1,694
|1,877
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|1,265
|599
|1,864
|Maxcyte Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,035
|694
|1,729
|Spectral MD Holdings Ltd
|Health Care Providers
|2,115
|(466)
|1,649
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,098
|421
|1,519
|Nexteq plc
|Technology Hardware
|507
|980
|1,487
|Next 15 Group plc
|Media
|453
|928
|1,381
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|930
|293
|1,223
|Itaconix plc
|Industrial
|1,588
|(374)
|1,214
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|767
|383
|1,150
|Clean Power Hydrogen plc
|Alternative Energy
|1,800
|(860)
|940
|Ilika plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|1,058
|(130)
|928
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|450
|478
|928
|Access Intelligence plc
|Software & Computer Services
|678
|245
|923
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|306
|602
|908
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,500
|(594)
|906
|Libertine Holdings plc
|Industrial Engineering
|3,000
|(2,100)
|900
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|601
|223
|824
|Gamma Communications plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|274
|518
|792
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,046
|(337)
|709
|LungLife AI Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2,079
|(1,406)
|673
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|864
|(220)
|644
|RWS Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|143
|490
|633
|Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes)
|Software & Computer Services
|600
|–
|600
|Gooch & Housego plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|422
|172
|594
|TPXimpact Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|979
|(489)
|490
|ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,879
|(1,401)
|478
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|284
|152
|436
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software & Computer Services
|567
|(151)
|416
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace & Defence
|799
|(404)
|395
|Evgen Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,050
|(656)
|394
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,471
|(1,094)
|377
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|Leisure Goods
|529
|(156)
|373
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|1,470
|(1,128)
|342
|DP Poland plc
|Travel & Leisure
|1,016
|(680)
|336
|Mears Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|139
|195
|334
|Restore plc
|Industrial Support Services
|256
|54
|310
|GENinCode plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,200
|(895)
|305
|KRM22 plc
|Closed End Investments
|681
|(388)
|293
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|651
|(365)
|286
|Renalytix plc
|Health Care Providers
|288
|(39)
|249
|Northcoders Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|380
|(139)
|241
|Polarean Imaging plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|687
|(458)
|229
|Glantus Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|1,173
|(955)
|218
|Gelion plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|1,140
|(936)
|204
|Velocys plc
|Alternative Energy
|996
|(796)
|200
|Cordel Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|443
|(280)
|163
|Eluceda Limited
|Unquoted Investment
|300
|(138)
|162
|The Food Marketplace Ltd
|Unquoted Investment
|300
|(150)
|150
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,485
|(1,338)
|147
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|506
|(369)
|137
|XP Factory plc
|Travel & Leisure
|988
|(864)
|124
|DXS International plc
|Software & Computer Services
|300
|(187)
|113
|Staffline Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|334
|(242)
|92
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|1,032
|(949)
|83
|Falanx Cyber Security Limited
|Industrial Support Services
|900
|(840)
|60
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|745
|(689)
|56
|WANdisco plc
|Software & Computer Services
|79
|(27)
|52
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|521
|(469)
|52
|1Spatial plc
|Software & Computer Services
|300
|(253)
|47
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|429
|(390)
|39
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|217
|(183)
|34
|Tasty plc
|Travel & Leisure
|516
|(495)
|21
|Rated People Ltd
|Unquoted Investment
|354
|(334)
|20
|Osirium Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,350
|(1,338)
|12
|LoopUp Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|296
|(291)
|5
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|598
|(594)
|4
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|1,934
|(1,930)
|4
|Microsaic Systems plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|1,384
|(1,382)
|2
|Location Sciences Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|763
|(763)
|–
|Airnow plc
|Unquoted Investment
|1,257
|(1,257)
|–
|The British Honey Company plc
|General Retailers
|1,321
|(1,321)
|–
1 Denotes unlisted company
Since 31 July 2023 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £0.5 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
– are quoted on public markets;
– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Breedon Group – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
Mycelx – USA
Glantus Holdings plc – Republic of Ireland
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd – USA
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Portfolio company
|Book cost (£’000)
|Fair Value (£’000)
|FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund
|7,518
|8,347
|FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund
|6,085
|6,293
|FP Octopus Future Generations Fund
|1,080
|890
|BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund
|8,280
|8,280
|HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund
|8,333
|8,333
Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.2 million from the current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 July 2023 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£’000s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|1,780
|Legal reserves
|18,924
|Other reserves
|102,294
|Total
|122,998
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.
