Octopus AIM VCT plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 13 September 2023 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2023):

Portfolio company Sector Book cost (£’000) Movement in valuation (£’000) Fair Value

(£’000) Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,176 6,725 7,901 Breedon Group plc Construction & Materials 859 4,350 5,209 Hasgrove plc1 Unquoted Investment 88 4,412 4,500 Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 282 4,009 4,291 Equipmake Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,950 2,132 4,082 Popsa Holdings Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 1,590 2,128 3,718 Learning Technologies Group plc Software & Computer Services 1,051 2,427 3,478 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 746 2,551 3,297 SDI Group plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 179 2,789 2,968 IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 353 2,594 2,947 Sosandar plc Retailers 1,853 1,008 2,861 Netcall plc Software & Computer Services 308 2,357 2,665 Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 529 1,807 2,336 GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 505 1,563 2,068 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 2,156 (220) 1,936 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 183 1,694 1,877 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 1,265 599 1,864 Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,035 694 1,729 Spectral MD Holdings Ltd Health Care Providers 2,115 (466) 1,649 PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 1,098 421 1,519 Nexteq plc Technology Hardware 507 980 1,487 Next 15 Group plc Media 453 928 1,381 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 930 293 1,223 Itaconix plc Industrial 1,588 (374) 1,214 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment & Services 767 383 1,150 Clean Power Hydrogen plc Alternative Energy 1,800 (860) 940 Ilika plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,058 (130) 928 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 450 478 928 Access Intelligence plc Software & Computer Services 678 245 923 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 306 602 908 Feedback plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,500 (594) 906 Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 3,000 (2,100) 900 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 601 223 824 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 274 518 792 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,046 (337) 709 LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 2,079 (1,406) 673 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 864 (220) 644 RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 143 490 633 Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes) Software & Computer Services 600 – 600 Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 422 172 594 TPXimpact Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 979 (489) 490 ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,879 (1,401) 478 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 284 152 436 Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 567 (151) 416 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace & Defence 799 (404) 395 Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,050 (656) 394 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,471 (1,094) 377 Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 529 (156) 373 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil, Gas & Coal 1,470 (1,128) 342 DP Poland plc Travel & Leisure 1,016 (680) 336 Mears Group plc Industrial Support Services 139 195 334 Restore plc Industrial Support Services 256 54 310 GENinCode plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,200 (895) 305 KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 681 (388) 293 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 651 (365) 286 Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 288 (39) 249 Northcoders Group plc Software & Computer Services 380 (139) 241 Polarean Imaging plc Medical Equipment & Services 687 (458) 229 Glantus Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 1,173 (955) 218 Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,140 (936) 204 Velocys plc Alternative Energy 996 (796) 200 Cordel Group plc Software & Computer Services 443 (280) 163 Eluceda Limited Unquoted Investment 300 (138) 162 The Food Marketplace Ltd Unquoted Investment 300 (150) 150 ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,485 (1,338) 147 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 506 (369) 137 XP Factory plc Travel & Leisure 988 (864) 124 DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 300 (187) 113 Staffline Group plc Industrial Support Services 334 (242) 92 Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas & Coal 1,032 (949) 83 Falanx Cyber Security Limited Industrial Support Services 900 (840) 60 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 745 (689) 56 WANdisco plc Software & Computer Services 79 (27) 52 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment & Services 521 (469) 52 1Spatial plc Software & Computer Services 300 (253) 47 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 429 (390) 39 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 217 (183) 34 Tasty plc Travel & Leisure 516 (495) 21 Rated People Ltd Unquoted Investment 354 (334) 20 Osirium Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 1,350 (1,338) 12 LoopUp Group plc Software & Computer Services 296 (291) 5 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 598 (594) 4 Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 1,934 (1,930) 4 Microsaic Systems plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,384 (1,382) 2 Location Sciences Group plc Software & Computer Services 763 (763) – Airnow plc Unquoted Investment 1,257 (1,257) – The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 1,321 (1,321) –

1 Denotes unlisted company

Since 31 July 2023 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £0.5 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

– are quoted on public markets;

– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

Mycelx – USA

Glantus Holdings plc – Republic of Ireland

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd – USA

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio company Book cost (£’000) Fair Value (£’000) FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund 7,518 8,347 FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund 6,085 6,293 FP Octopus Future Generations Fund 1,080 890 BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 8,280 8,280 HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 8,333 8,333

Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.2 million from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 July 2023 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £’000s Called up Equity Share Capital 1,780 Legal reserves 18,924 Other reserves 102,294 Total 122,998

