Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 18 July 2024.
All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.
Resolution
Votes For
Percentage of votes cast
Chair’s Discretion
Percentage of votes cast
Votes Against
Percentage of votes cast
Votes Withheld
1
3,880,302
91.49
357,831
8.44
3,143
0.07
11,360
2
3,895,067
91.84
341,389
8.05
4,820
0.11
11,360
3
3,909,027
92.17
327,429
7.72
4,820
0.11
11,360
4
3,620,114
87.30
366,211
8.83
160,313
3.87
105,998
5
3,699,070
88.30
366,211
8.74
124,079
2.96
63,276
6
3,693,767
88.21
366,211
8.75
127,350
3.04
65,308
7
3,731,130
89.06
352,251
8.41
105,979
2.53
63,276
8
3,710,129
89.33
352,251
8.48
90,874
2.19
99,382
9
3,783,283
89.84
382,763
9.08
45,314
1.08
41,276
10
3,829,604
90.76
370,365
8.77
19,689
0.47
32,978
11
3,848,740
91.65
339,963
8.09
10,887
0.26
53,046
12
3,782,335
90.53
370,365
8.86
25,515
0.61
74,421
13
3,796,691
91.25
353,923
8.51
10,047
0.24
91,975
14
3,833,882
90.50
345,543
8.16
56,902
1.34
16,309
15
3,731,573
90.89
355,959
8.67
17,889
0.44
147,215
16
3,895,189
91.93
335,649
7.92
6,472
0.15
15,326
Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 201,993,730, 2.1% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a broad range of Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) traded companies in order to provide shareholders with attractive tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth. The Company invests in a number of different businesses across a range of activities and sectors. The Company's investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as software and computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, electronic and electrical equipment, construction and materials, investment banking and brokerage services, industrial materials, telecommunications service providers, and medical equipment and services, among others. The Company's investment manager is Octopus Investments Limited (Octopus).