Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 18 July 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 3,880,302 91.49 357,831 8.44 3,143 0.07 11,360 2 3,895,067 91.84 341,389 8.05 4,820 0.11 11,360 3 3,909,027 92.17 327,429 7.72 4,820 0.11 11,360 4 3,620,114 87.30 366,211 8.83 160,313 3.87 105,998 5 3,699,070 88.30 366,211 8.74 124,079 2.96 63,276 6 3,693,767 88.21 366,211 8.75 127,350 3.04 65,308 7 3,731,130 89.06 352,251 8.41 105,979 2.53 63,276 8 3,710,129 89.33 352,251 8.48 90,874 2.19 99,382 9 3,783,283 89.84 382,763 9.08 45,314 1.08 41,276 10 3,829,604 90.76 370,365 8.77 19,689 0.47 32,978 11 3,848,740 91.65 339,963 8.09 10,887 0.26 53,046 12 3,782,335 90.53 370,365 8.86 25,515 0.61 74,421 13 3,796,691 91.25 353,923 8.51 10,047 0.24 91,975 14 3,833,882 90.50 345,543 8.16 56,902 1.34 16,309 15 3,731,573 90.89 355,959 8.67 17,889 0.44 147,215 16 3,895,189 91.93 335,649 7.92 6,472 0.15 15,326





Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 201,993,730, 2.1% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

