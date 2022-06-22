Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Octopus Apollo VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OAP3   GB00B17B3479

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

(OAP3)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-06-22 am EDT
46.60 GBX    0.00%
11:01aClose of Offer to new applications
GL
11:00aClose of Offer to new applications
AQ
06/01Annual Report and Notice of Meeting
GL
Close of Offer to new applications

06/22/2022 | 11:01am EDT
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Close of Offer to new applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that further to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £35 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years (the “Offer”) as set out in a Prospectus dated 30 September 2021, as supplemented by supplementary prospectuses dated 1 April 2022 and 27 May 2022, the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.  

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


Financials
Sales 2022 47,1 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net cash 2022 79,8 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 267 M 327 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Octopus Apollo VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Murray Black Steele Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Potter Investment Director
Christopher John Powles Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Robert Hambro Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Elizabeth Catherine Finn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC-0.43%327
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-19.47%1 970
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-20.98%1 640
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-58.45%790
PYRAMID AG-22.03%44
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-41.59%22