DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company provides shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominantly unquoted companies. It primarily invests in unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies which are expected to be VCT-qualifying. The Company invests in higher risk smaller businesses that have already brought their product or service to market. The Company offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of over 40 established and developing companies from a range of sectors. The Company invests in various sectors, such as technology, healthcare, energy, manufacturing and engineering, business services, consumer goods, retail, and others. The Company is managed by Octopus Investments Limited.