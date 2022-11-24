Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Octopus Apollo VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OAP3   GB00B17B3479

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

(OAP3)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
47.60 GBX    0.00%
01:05pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
11/23Director/pdmr notification
GL
11/23Director/pdmr notification
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/24/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)   NameMurray Steele 
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.532 per share60,619
(d)



Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction24 November 2022
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameSarah Boulton 
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusPCA of Murray Steele, Non-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS    APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.532 per share20,205
(d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction24 November 2022
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


All news about OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
01:05pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
11/23Director/pdmr notification
GL
11/23Director/pdmr notification
AQ
11/22IN BRIEF: Octopus Apollo VCT increases over-allotment facility
AN
11/21Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility
GL
11/21Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility
AQ
10/20Publication of Prospectus
GL
09/30Half-Yearly Results
GL
09/30Octopus Apollo VCT plc Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on November 22, 2022
CI
09/30Octopus Apollo VCT plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended July 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47,1 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net cash 2022 79,8 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 276 M 335 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Octopus Apollo VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Murray Black Steele Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Potter Investment Director
Christopher John Powles Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Robert Hambro Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Elizabeth Catherine Finn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC1.71%333
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-13.50%1 852
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-32.15%1 697
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-58.23%779
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-21.27%570
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-27.96%17