Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to provide shareholders with attractive tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominantly unquoted companies. Its investments are made selectively, primarily in the technology sector. Its investment policy is designed to enable the Company to comply with the VCT qualifying conditions. It invests predominantly in unquoted smaller companies. The Company invests in higher risk smaller businesses that have already brought their product or service to market. The Company offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of around 45 companies (focusing on business-to-business (B2B) software) with high growth potential. It invests in various sectors, such as technology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and biotech, energy, and others. The Company is managed by Octopus Investments Limited.