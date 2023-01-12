Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Octopus Apollo VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OAP3   GB00B17B3479

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

(OAP3)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-01-11 am EST
47.00 GBX    0.00%
02:01aPurchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
GL
02:00aPurchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
AQ
2022Director/PDMR Notification
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited

01/12/2023 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Purchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited  

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Octopus Investments Nominees Limited (‘OINL’), part of the Octopus Group, has purchased (the ‘Share Purchase’) 173,900 shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company from shareholders who submitted requests to sell shares as part of the Company’s share buy back on 12 December 2022 (the ‘Share Buy Back’), but who, due to postal issues, were unable to be included in the Share Buy Back. OINL has purchased these shares to ensure that these shareholders are not disadvantaged as a result of the postal issues. These shareholders will receive the same monies as if they had participated in the Share Buy Back. The aggregate cost of the Share Purchase was £82,950.30. Where OINL takes on the risk or benefit of movements in the Company's net asset value (‘NAV’), such as in this instance, OINL will always take on any loss with a downward movement to the price at which the shares were taken on. Where there is a gain, and given the financial risk taken on by OINL in taking on these shares, OINL will also take any profit, however, due to costs, OINL is unlikely to make an overall gain when selling shares back to the Company at the next buyback, from any upward movement in NAV per share, especially where the number of shares is smaller.

Subject to available distributable reserves and cash, and regulations, the Company proposes to purchase, for cancellation, these shares from OINL in accordance with its share buy back policy, as part of the next buy back, expected to be in March 2023, at a price reflecting a discount of up to 5 per cent of the then latest published net asset value per share in accordance with the terms of its stated buy back policy.

These arrangements constitute a smaller related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


All news about OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
02:01aPurchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
GL
02:00aPurchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
AQ
2022Director/PDMR Notification
GL
2022Director/PDMR Notification
AQ
2022Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
2022Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
2022Director/pdmr notification
GL
2022Director/pdmr notification
AQ
2022IN BRIEF: Octopus Apollo VCT increases over-allotment facility
AN
2022Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47,1 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net cash 2022 79,8 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 309 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Octopus Apollo VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Murray Black Steele Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Potter Investment Director
Christopher John Powles Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Robert Hambro Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Elizabeth Catherine Finn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC-0.42%375
BLACKROCK, INC.6.87%113 740
UBS GROUP AG7.79%63 998
BLACKSTONE INC.8.55%56 514
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.20%53 026
KKR & CO. INC.12.52%43 168