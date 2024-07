OCTOPUS BIOSAFETY : Placement en redressement judiciaire de la société

Octopus Biosafety specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of mobile, multi skilled and autonomous decontamination robots incorporating in house artificial intelligence. These robots are equipped with a patented system for the decontamination of high-volume buildings (livestock buildings, agri-food sector, establishments receiving public services, airports, etc.). This solution makes it possible to fight effectively against multi-resistant bacteria, pandemics and bioterrorism. Moreover, multiple on-board sensors ensure a full data traceability.

